Warm-up Thursday before wet weather kicks off the weekend | First Alert forecast - 6/23, 7:30 p.m.

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs hit the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. Humidity returns Friday with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm.

www.wtol.com
#First Alert
Davenport, IAKWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Thursday 6.17.21 until 7 AM Friday 6.18.21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 7 PM Thursday June 17th until 7 AM Friday June 18th for severe thunderstorms. A First Alert Day will be in effect from 7PM through 7AM Friday for strong to severe storms with torrential downpours, large hail and high winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but our primary concerns will be torrential rains running off and leading to localized flash flooding. Storms will develop in a warm and muggy air mass this evening and use that atmosphere as fuel to drop into our area. Scattered storms could fire up as early as 6PM, but the main wave will be a complex of storms arriving after sunset and overnight. Storms will wrap up by sunrise on Friday before more storms redevelop in the afternoon. Temps will be in the 90s the next two days and with humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. Cooler weather is on the way next week.
EnvironmentKFVS12

First Alert: Sunny, warm day

(KFVS) - It will be another hot afternoon and evening across the area today. We will experience some slightly stickier conditions compared to Tuesday’s forecast. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s in most areas. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the lower...
Environmentwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Prepare for wet and stormy weather this Father’s Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another dry and great feeling day, but it still will be hot, and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tomorrow is transition day because we will start to see muggier air returning northward from the Gulf and rain and storms moving up from the south too. It will all be connected to the tropical system close to forming into a tropical depression or storm. New data shows stormy weather starting mid-morning hours along the Gulf Coast and lifting northward across south Alabama during the day. There might be a band of rain and storms that form in central Alabama by Friday evening that we will need to monitor.
EnvironmentEyewitness News

FORECAST: Showers overnight before a warm weekend

There will be some showers overnight, but the weekend will be warm. Technical Discussion: Sunshine fading behind clouds this afternoon!. We'll be dry & storm-free with sunshine and low humidity through today... then heat, humidity return and there's a threat for rain/storms over the Father's Day weekend!. Our dry, beautiful...
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has a high chance of strengthening to a depression or storm in the Gulf tonight or Friday. Current Watches and Warnings: Flash Flood Watch Coastal Flood Warning Tropical Storm Warning We are expecting our biggest impact to be heavy rain which could cause some flash flooding and/or river flooding. Rainfall forecast are calling for four to eight inches of rain. The strong, southeasterly winds could cause water to pile onshore, rivers to back-up and cause flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas. We could see tropical storm force winds starting early Saturday morning. Secure your outdoor objects and protect your property. Stay weather aware.
EnvironmentWLBT

First Alert Forecast: Dry today, but tropical impacts remain possible this weekend

Our quick break from the excessive humidity continues as we wrap up our Thursday and a nice evening is ahead of us. Anticipate temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most of the evening before falling back into the upper 60s by Friday morning. Highs in the low 90s will return Friday afternoon, but cloud cover and rain chances will also start to climb as we finish out the work week...
EnvironmentKVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Another very hot weekend

Temps will soar again for the weekend as we celebrate Father's Day and numerous graduation parties. Highs will reach from 103-108. Just enough moisture will be around for an isolated shower late Sunday and most of next week. Rain chances at 10%.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: One more pleasant day before a steamy weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday Evening! We had another gorgeous day today! Unfortunately, this beautiful Spring-like weather will be short-lived and come to an end soon. We will still have a pleasant day Friday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid 80s. This weekend though is when the heat and humidity returns, just in time for the official start to Summer.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: A break in wet weather for middle of the week, showers and storms return late week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We’re finally seeing breaks in the clouds, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. A dry air mass has settled in and this will make for a very tranquil evening. The sky will become mostly clear tonight, with low temperatures ranging from upper 50s north to lower 60s south. The dry weather will continue through Wednesday. You can expect lots of sunshine, with highs in the middle 80s. I can’t rule out a stray shower to the far south during the evening hours, but most locations should remain dry through Wednesday night.
Portland, ORkptv.com

Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/23)

Wednesday, June 23rd, 3:45 A.M. It's a little cooler this morning than we've seen for most of the week with most of us in the 50s. Today will be the coolest day of at least the next 7, yet we are still above average by about 7 degrees. With some morning clouds to afternoon sun we will warm to 82 degrees. Mostly sunny and 87 tomorrow. Friday we jump to 97 with sunny skies.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Cool night, followed by warming days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We had a little taste of fall air on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s. This will be followed by a cool night with temperatures dropping into the 40s away from Lake Ontario, with a mainly clear sky. We may actually see some lake effect clouds with such cool air in place.