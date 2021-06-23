Now that our corner of the world has put the pandemic in the rear view mirror I can't help but notice how many people are going on dinner dates. You've seen it over and over, you walk into a restaurant and you can tell who's on a first date. If your dating apps are poppin and you're ready for some sexy time eating at this Meridian restaurant will increase your chances of getting lucky. Before I tell you the restaurant it's necessary to mention that according to experts "Basil, asparagus, arugula, and garlic are all natural aphrodisiacs." Gino's Italian Ristorante is the spot with the magical meal. What is it? Lasagna. Gino's has the most amazing Lasagna, as a matter of fact they have two varieties on their menu: