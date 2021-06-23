Cancel
Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

By Chris Willman
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he posted on Instagram, and then quickly deleted, of himself sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Many hours later, the 49-year-old rocker put a stop to the guessing game with a text statement that made explicit exactly what he’s been going through, and for how long.

www.registercitizen.com
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Blink-182 Founder Battling Cancer

Disturbing news arrived on Wednesday from Blink-182 -- arguably the biggest band to ever come out of San Diego County -- when founding member Mark Hoppus tweeted out that he has cancer. Hoppus who along with fellow Poway native and original singer Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, formed Blink,...
Cancer98online.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: “I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive”

Blink-182 bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday that he has been privately battling cancer and receiving chemotherapy. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus shared on Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
CelebritiesPosted by
1049 The Edge

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on Sunday (June 27) offered his first health update to fans after last week's announcement that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. The rocker shared more about his treatment for the unspecified cancer during a game of "Blinko" — that is, Hoppus' version of Bingo — while broadcasting on Twitch and taking questions from viewers. The blink-182 bassist and vocalist frequently hangs and games with fans on the livestreaming video platform.
Cancerajournalofmusicalthings.com

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 has this update on his cancer treatment

As we heard earlier this month, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has spent the last three months undergoing chemo treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. He had this to say yesterday during a broadcast on Twitch. “How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Cancer Diagnoses (VIDEO)

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has opened up about the recent news of his cancer diagnoses. It was discovered that the bassist and founder of Blink-182 had cancer when he posted Instagram stories with the caption: ‘Yes hello. One cancer treatment please.’. This was a shock to many fans of the...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Travis Barker Looks Somber At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus' Cancer Diagnosis

Travis Barker looked stone-faced at dinner with Kourtney Kardashian after his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer. The band's 45-year-old drummer was spotted holding hands with his famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians girlfriend on Tuesday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Article continues below advertisement. Despite...
