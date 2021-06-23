Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

BHP looks to double base metals exploration budget, executive says

By Jeff Lewis
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - BHP Group plans to almost double exploration spending for base metals within five years, its Chief Technical Officer Laura Tyler said on Wednesday, after shifting its exploration headquarters to Canada.

The world’s biggest listed miner is expected to log bumper profits in August on booming prices for iron ore, but the pipeline for new projects is thin.

BHP’s board is expected to make a call on its Jansen potash project in Canada as the miner looks to raise its exposure to new economy minerals including copper and nickel, seen as cornerstones of the world’s transition towards cleaner energy.

“Over the years we believe we have spent less than we should be spending on exploration,” Tyler told Reuters in an interview.

Global exploration spending for base metals will nearly double within five years from the current annual $70 million to $80 million, she said, excluding outlays for early-entry joint ventures.

“So we are significantly increasing the amount we’re spending just as our base load,” she said.

BHP in March said it would move its head office for global exploration to Toronto from Santiago, Chile.

“That allows us almost to be closer to the action,” she said.

The miner has partnered with junior Midland Exploration to explore for nickel in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec.

It also has a joint venture on copper concessions in Ecuador with Vancouver-based Luminex Resources Corp and holds a 12.3% stake in London-listed Solgold, whose Cascabel-Alpala copper-gold project in Ecuador is expected to start production in 2025.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhp#Base Metals#Canada#New Economy#Jansen Potash#Midland Exploration#Luminex Resources Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businessmining-technology.com

Glencore to fully acquire Cerrejón coal mine in Colombia

Glencore has signed a $588m agreement to acquire full ownership of the Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia from joint venture partners BHP and Anglo American. The firm will purchase the remaining stake in the venture it does not already own by acquiring the respective 33.3% stakes of BHP and Anglo American, representing its full exit from thermal coal operations.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices fall for fourth day on stronger dollar

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases strengthened the dollar and cast doubt on a speedy rebound of some economies, while plentiful supply of the metal also sapped its appeal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.3% to $9,352 per tonne...
Industrymining.com

Strike at Vale’s Sudbury operation strains battery nickel supply

Sudbury is one of the world’s few producers of nickel pellet, a form used to produce alloys for aerospace, electronic and nuclear industries. Production at Vale’s northeast Ontario operation halted when unionized workers went on strike on June 1. The disruption is driving consumers to tap battery-grade nickel briquette as an alternative.
Economymining.com

Rio Tinto declares force majeure at Richards Bay

Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it had declared a force majeure on customer contracts at its Richards Bay Minerals project in South Africa, citing “an escalation in the security situation at the operations.”. The global miner said all mining and smelting operations at the mineral sands project have been halted.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper set for smallest quarterly gain since March 2020

HANOI, June 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday, but were set for their smallest quarterly gain since March 2020 on pressure from a firm dollar and top consumer China’s efforts to tame a red-hot metals rally. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,375 a...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dalian iron ore heads for seventh quarterly gain after May rally

(Reuters) -Dalian iron ore was set for a seventh straight quarterly gain on Wednesday, although a slump in Chinese steel mills’ profit margins weighed on prices in the final trading sessions of June. The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 0.7% lower...
Energy Industrymining.com

Russell: Commodity outperformance switching to energy from metals

The rally in commodity prices is likely to see a shift from metals to energy resources, such as crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal, according to the latest forecasts from the Australian government. While the June quarter report from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources doesn’t...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Falco, Glencore in gold development deal, shares rise

Falco Resources Ltd. [FPC-TSXV] said Monday it has entered an agreement in principle with Glencore Canada Corp. regarding the development of Falco’s flagship Horne 5 gold project in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec and the operating license. Falco said the agreement establishes the framework of the terms and conditions under which the two...
Businesskitco.com

Gold SWOT: gold purchases by central banks and ETFs is continuing

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 6.67%, as platinum group metals bounced back strongly this week from the double-digit losses experienced last week. Gold continued to stabilize after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that inflation should move back to the 2% target once supply imbalances are resolved. Toward the end of the week, gold edged lower as economic data indicated a recovery is underway.
BusinessBusiness Insider

E3 Metals Appoints Energy Executive as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Raymond Chow as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2021.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dalian iron ore snaps 4-session advance on China demand concerns

(Reuters) -Iron ore futures dropped on Tuesday, weighed down by easing steel demand in China due to unfavourable weather and threats of market intervention by Chinese authorities seeking to cool high prices. The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 2.7% lower at 1,153 yuan...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price up as China port stocks hit over 8-month low

Iron ore prices rose on Monday supported by a decline in portside stockpiles in China. Imported iron ore stocked at Chinese ports dropped for a fourth straight week to 123.95 million tonnes as of Friday, hitting the lowest level since early October, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. According to Fastmarkets...