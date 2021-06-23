Brother Says Teen Murder Victim Found Pictures of Defendant Father Eating Feces from Diaper, Wearing Women’s Clothes
The brother of a murdered teenage boy testified on Wednesday that the victim found pictures of their defendant father wearing women’s clothing and a diaper — and of the defendant eating feces from that diaper. Prosecutors are using the testimony to assert that defendant Mark Redwine, 59, killed his son Dylan Redwine, 13, out of rage after being confronted about the photos.lawandcrime.com