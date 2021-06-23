Brother Says Teen Murder Victim Found Pictures of Defendant Father Eating Feces from Diaper, Wearing Women’s Clothes

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, was acquitted on Tuesday of 15 criminal charges, including murder, that stemmed from a triple homicide in 2018. In response to the ruling, the mother of one of the victims rushed at Biles-Thomas in the Ohio courtroom, yelling, “He killed my baby. You know he killed my baby. You have got to be f--king kidding me. I’m going to kill you.” A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge had ruled that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict Biles-Thomas, 26, and the same judge had already declared a mistrial last month after jurors received briefs meant only for the case’s prosecutors and defense attorneys. The woman running at Biles-Thomas was identified as the mother of victim Delvante Johnson, 19. Biles-Thomas’ attorney Joseph Patituce said in a statement, “We don’t fault the victim’s family, this was a horrible event. We don’t fault the victim’s family for acting out.”