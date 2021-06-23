Cancel
Public Safety

Brother Says Teen Murder Victim Found Pictures of Defendant Father Eating Feces from Diaper, Wearing Women’s Clothes

Law & Crime
Law & Crime
The brother of a murdered teenage boy testified on Wednesday that the victim found pictures of their defendant father wearing women’s clothing and a diaper — and of the defendant eating feces from that diaper. Prosecutors are using the testimony to assert that defendant Mark Redwine, 59, killed his son Dylan Redwine, 13, out of rage after being confronted about the photos.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

