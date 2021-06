The summer before Gavin Grimm’s sophomore year of high school, he came out to his family and friends as a transgender boy. He also told school administrators and was assured his gender identity would be respected. For seven weeks, he used the boys’ restroom without incident. But when some adults in his conservative Virginia community complained, the school board chose not to stand by school administrators’ judgment about what was best for the school and this young man, but instead caved to fear and prejudice. That it now has been rebuffed by the nation’s highest court hopefully will prod other school boards to recognize and give dignity to all students.