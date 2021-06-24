Local junior dragster to serve as honorary crew member at Summit Nationals

NORWALK — During the offseason of the NHRA drag racing season, nearby Kalitta Motorsports announced it was partnering with ‘A Kid Again’ — a non-profit organization focused on helping kids facing life-threatening illnesses to create memories with their families.

That announcement came on Feb. 24, and one week later, in stepped a local boy to create a one-in-a-lifetime connection. Keegan Beverly, who just finished the sixth grade at Plymouth-Shiloh Middle School, reached out to Kevin Ronnebaum, the director of creative and marketing for A Kid Again, on March 3.

Beverly, who is active in baseball, basketball and football, drives a Junior Dragster car in the NHRA and IHRA ranks. A racer for three seasons, Beverly runs his car weekly in the Summit Super Series Point Series at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk — the site of this weekend’s NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals.

Beverly inquired about partnering with A Kid Again to raise money for the organization.

On an April 7 Zoom call, Kalitta Motorsports drivers Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel) and J.R. Todd (Funny Car) along with General Manager Chad Head surprised Beverly with an invitation to be an honorary Kalitta Motorsports crew member for the weekend.

Additionally, Beverly will make an exhibition run in his dragster on Saturday before the third round of qualifying. Chase Kulik, a 15-year-old Cystic Fibrosis warrior who loves drag racing along with his brother and family, will also be the guests of the Kalitta team during the final day of qualifying on Saturday.

Having been a part of A Kid Again since 2017, Chase, along with siblings Jacob (17), Skylar (7), and parents Kirsten and Jody have been attending A Kid Again Adventures in Ohio. “This will be a great weekend to celebrate a good kid like Keegan Beverly and also spend some time with Chase and his family,” Head said. “We have hosted a family at our shop in Michigan as well as at the Charlotte Four-Wide National event already this season. A Kid Again has experienced a ton of interest from families wanting to get involved and NHRA is continuing to prove we are a family sport.

“We are looking forward to having Chase and his family make some incredible memories at the race track.”

The multi-time world championship team will also be supporting A Kid Again through social media promotions and branding on all three race cars.

”This partnership with Kalitta Motorsports exemplifies what we’re all about at A Kid Again,” said Oyauma Garrison, President and CEO of A Kid Again. “I’m so excited for Chase and his family to enjoy a day at the races this weekend. We are also thrilled to shine a light on Keegan who has done some amazing things to support A Kid Again already this season. He is a remarkable young man and we are excited to connect him with Chase and Kalitta Motorsports.”

With the goal of providing year-round fun-filled Adventures that allow children with life-threatening conditions and their families to feel like “a kid again,” the organization works to create a communal and interactive environment offering comprehensive resources to help families cope with the extended effects of living through difficult medical journeys.

In his letter to the organization, Beverly said he’s always wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids his age.

“I feel the Junior Dragster community is driven to help kids and people strive in making children’s lives better,” Beverly wrote. “I feel with the audience around the junior dragster world, and not only that world, but off the track at my travel sports world, I can spread the word there.

“I just would love to use my little platform I have in the racing community to help make kids lives better that unfortunately are facing challenges in life. I want to raise as much money as I can for you guys so that many kids and their families can enjoy a normal life.”

Qualifying for the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals begins at 7 p.m. Friday and concludes at 12:15 and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Final eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

This year’s race will be televised on FOX Sports 1 and FOX, including live final eliminations coverage starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.