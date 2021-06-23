Cooley new schools superintendent

NORWALK — Brad Cooley is the new superintendent of the Norwalk City Schools.

The official announcement will come later today and the board is scheduled to vote on it during a special meeting Thursday night.

Cooley has been with the Norwalk City Schools since 2002 and high school principal since 2009.

Cooley made these comments during Monday's community forum:

"I go to everything," he said. "At a minimum two shifts a day. There is no timeframe stopping me."

"I am going to do what it takes to win (without bending the rules). The staff, coaches, teachers and administrators are they key."

"We have not felt like a team ... we have run very, very good islands ... we want to be on the same page."

"We can encourage open-enrollment. Norwalk is the place to be. We have things that can draw students to Norwalk."

He talked about what a "buzz" the new high school created in this community and said the same would happen with a new elementary school, saying "not too many teachers are happy" with the way the schools are set up now. "With our ducks in order we can make that happen."

How tough would it be if Cooley got the job and had to give up his seat at NHS?

"I lost my baby," he said. "I love walking in here every day. A positive feel walking in here. My focus has to be the elementary ... a lot more listening than talking."

How about doing things that won't make some people happy?

"I'm always going to make the tough decisions," he said. "I always going to do what is right. We'll do what is best for the kids."

Cooley earned his bachelor’s degree in history at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. He went on to earn a Master of Educational Administration and Supervision degree from the University of Toledo. He began his career in education as a social studies teacher with the Ohio Department of Youth Services, Maumee Juvenile Correctional Facility in Liberty Center, Ohio and then at the Mohican Juvenile Detention Center in Perrysville, Ohio.

"We are confident that we have chosen the best candidate to lead our district. It was evident after the final interviews that Brad Cooley has a clear plan to lead our district to new heights for many years to come,” said Ralph Ritzenthaler, school board president.

“We are grateful to the stakeholders of our district for their input. That Monday night meeting was extremely helpful. Their feedback was so important to help make the final decision.

Cooley will assume his new role as superintendent on July 1, 2021.