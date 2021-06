As you do your summer clean up around the house, take advantage of Kaufman County’s free clean up day on Saturday, July 10 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Terrell Convenience Station located at 287 FM 429. We accept mattresses, furniture, appliances, trash and recyclables at no charge. For more information and pricing on other items such as tires and electronics, please go here for more information about the event. Proof of residency is required at the event. Coupons for additional items must be purchased on or before the preceding Friday at the Tax Accessor’s office at 100 S. Washington in Kaufman.