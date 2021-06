Indian stock indices were little changed on Tuesday due to weakness in indices in other Asian markets. Asian markets were trading lower over fears that further coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undermine the economic recovery, even as robust momentum in the United States is prompting the Federal Reserve to consider a quicker exit from accommodative policy. Meanwhile, the Sensex lost up to 78 points and the Nifty 50 index briefly fell below its psychologically important level of 15,800.