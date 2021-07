U.S. home prices surged to a record in April with buyers concentrated on suburban areas. Home prices have risen by 14.6% year-over-year nationally in April, the sharpest gain in over 30 years. The Commerce Department has said that the median price of a new home in April has risen to $372,400, a 20% increase in the past year. The median sale price of an existing home has gone up 19%, according to the National Association of Realtors.