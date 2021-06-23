AFI Docs 2021 Interview: Megan Gilbride and Drew Xanthopoulos on the Reverberations of “Fathom”
“This is a much safer place to be a human,” Dr. Michelle Fournet confides in a friend, sitting out in the middle of Hobart Bay off the banks of Alaska, hoping to hear the call of a whale in “Fathom.” She’s given herself a month to survey various calls in the hopes of deciphering a pattern that could unlock their language, already distinguishing such unique sounds as the droplet call, the growl call, the teepee call and the whup, and while she’s slightly stressed that she won’t collect as many as she’d like before her study is set to end, there is a tranquility on the open water that she’s already feeling as if she’ll miss when she returns back to civilization and the grind of modern life.moveablefest.com