Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Probe finds Subway tuna sandwiches have no identifiable tuna DNA

By Tribune News Service
Democrat-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you stopped eating tuna from Subway when you read about a lawsuit claiming it wasn’t tuna at all. Maybe you didn’t. Maybe you’ve never even tried it before. Regardless, there’s news on the “is Subway’s tuna really tuna?” front. The New York Times recently published reporter Julia Carmel’s investigation...

democratherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Yellowfin Tuna#Skipjack Tuna#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#The New York Times#Golden Corral#Rock Cafe#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Waffle House#Buffalo Wild Wings#A W Restaurants#Red Lobster#Mcdonald#Cold Stone Creamery#Chili#Sonic#Arby#Domino#Taco Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
KFC
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The 1980s McDonald's Sandwich You Probably Forgot About

With the seemingly endless news of television and movie franchise reboots, the resurgence of popular 90s fashion trends, and the return of some of our most treasured childhood snacks, it's clear that nostalgia is one of the major themes of the 21st century, and we are not mad about it. Naturally, some major players in the restaurant industry are also getting in on the trend, like Pizza Hut, which has re-introduced its 1997 menu classic The Edge, while Burger King is toying with the idea of bringing back its iconic crown-shaped chicken nuggets. Of course, the most famous fast-food chain in the world, McDonald's, has followed suit as well, delighting fans by bringing back some classic menu items like the McRib and the Bacon McDouble, as well as the perfect drink to wash it all down with: Hi-C Orange.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Major Grocery Stores Are Starting to Ban

There was a time when your milk options at the grocery store were fairly limited, but the past several decades have brought in an influx of choices, and now a wide variety of milks—rice, oat, coconut, and soy—are all at your fingertips. If you've come to rely on a particular brand, however, you might soon find yourself disappointed. Grocery stores across the country have started to ban products from one company following major backlash from activists. Read on to find out which item is disappearing from store shelves.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Is Taco Bell Really Closing Forever?

As a fast food chain, Taco Bell has remained popular for several years. According to Timeout, Taco Bell is such a popular pick because it offers so many convenient Mexican food options, such as the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and more. A Redditor is such a fan of the food that they wrote, "I've been a Taco Bell connoisseur for many years. I've tried pretty much every menu item and have created a couple of my own. I have decided the perfect item for me is the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, add sour cream and fiesta salsa with three fire sauces." Yum.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Menu Item Is Returning To Pizza Hut After 12 Years

According to Pizza Hut, customers just can't get over the iconic thin-crust pizza the chain used to serve back in the 1990s and 2000s. The Edge, which was first released in 1997, has been missing from the menus for over a decade, but it has been top-of-mind for fans nonetheless. And thanks to the current trend of resurrecting beloved fast-food items of yesteryear, the pie is now back at Pizza Hut by popular demand.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Item at Taco Bell, According to a Nutritionist

Taco Bell might satisfy those late-night cravings for something meaty, crispy, and greasy, and it's okay to indulge on occasion, but you don't want to make ordering from the chain a regular habit. Unfortunately, almost all of Taco Bell's menu items are less than ideal for you health-wise as they're super high in calories, refined carbs, saturated fat, and sodium, so you'll likely feel bloated and hungry shortly after eating. While the chain offers two power bowls (or salads) to choose from, the whole menu itself lacks nutritional value.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Surprising Menu from Five Decades Ago Will Shock You

Today, the menu at McDonald's restaurants can be so cluttered as to initially overwhelm the customer unfamiliar with the options. There are nine different burgers, five different chicken sandwiches, the McNuggets, McMuffins, McFlurrys, and so many other items. But five decades ago, in the early years of the 1970s, the McDonald's menu was a surprisingly stark affair.
Food & Drinkshypebeast.com

Subway Responds to Lab DNA Test of Tuna Sub, Claims Testing Is Not Reliable

Subway has released a statement in regards to the New York Times report alleging that the Tuna Sub does not contain “amplifiable tuna DNA.”. Speaking to FOX Business, the fast food franchise called the claims “baseless” and “threatening” to its business. “A recent New York Times report indicates that DNA testing is an unreliable methodology for identifying processed tuna,” a spokesperson for Subway said. “This report supports and reflects the position that Subway has taken in relation to a meritless lawsuit filed in California and with respect to DNA testing as a means to identify cooked proteins. DNA testing is simply not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subway’s tuna, which was cooked before it was tested.”
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Taco Bell Testing Vegan Chalupa Shell

Business Insider reports that Taco Bell is testing a vegan chalupa shell. The shell is made from pea protein and is being sold in one location for now. “We’ve long been a food disruptor, and this time is no different,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a press release. “We’ve seen our industry follow patterns of sameness, but we understand that consumers are looking for creativity and craveability in this space. So whether someone is craving plant-based protein or crispy chicken or gooey cheesiness, we have something that’s not only flavorful, but also uniquely Taco Bell.”
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Burgers, and This Is the Best One

My standards for how a burger should taste are (and have always remained) high. Growing up with a father whose grilling skills were, in my opinion, unmatched, and an aunt who owned one of the best burger joints in New Jersey, it's easy to understand why. Some may call my expectations snobbish; I prefer "selective," because the truth of the matter is, not all burgers are created equally. This is especially true for chain restaurant burgers that each have their own unique spin on the classic burger.
RestaurantsLifehacker

How to Eat for Cheap (or Free) at Restaurants in June

Whether through an ongoing deal or due to a special occasion, restaurants nationwide are eager to hand out a bunch of free food and discounts this month. Here’s a look at some of the best deals and offers from the bigger chains:. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a two-for-one boneless...
Elite Daily

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwich Meals Every Friday This Summer

Get ready to spice up your summer with so much fried chicken. Popeyes is partnering with Grubhub to launch a super tasty promotion called Free Chicken Sandwich Fridays that lasts through July. Popeyes’ free Chicken Sandwich Fridays for summer 2021 will have you starting off your weekends with your favorite bite delivered straight to your doorstep.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Shake Shack Is Turning Up The Heat With Its New Chicken Sandwich

Shake Shack's mission as a brand is pretty simple. It wishes to treat its fans to the most delicious burgers ever, coupled with mouth-watering options such as fries, thick shakes, and sandwiches. The brand may be a food sensation now, but this wasn't always the case. As per its website, Shake Shack had humble beginnings and began its journey with a simple hot dog cart in Manhattan. However, much to everyone's surprise, the cart was rather well-received by foodies in the area. This set the stage for the burger chain's growth and evolution as a brand, that's now recognized in different parts of the world for its incredible food.