‘Crazy’ ants that kill birds eradicated from Pacific atoll

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the Pacific. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the ants have been successfully removed from Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. The ants stalk seabirds on the...

