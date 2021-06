ABOUT

CALmatters was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism venture focused on California politics and policy. Our target audience is civically engaged Californians, including voters and those who might be motivated to vote, along with civic leaders, state legislators and their staffs, lobbyists, academics and activists. Our mission is to fill the void in state government coverage caused by the decline of traditional journalism organizations and to improve California’s democracy by increasing government transparency, holding politicians accountable, and empowering Californians to participate meaningfully in their own governance. We do that by informing and engaging Californians about state government and public policy that affects their lives, with a focus on education, environment, economy, health and the environment.