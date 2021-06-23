Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

A no hitter until it's not

By Concretedawg99
forwhomthecowbelltolls.com
 7 days ago

A game for the ages. That was Sunday night. A game for the ages part 2 was last night. Part 2 had everything and then a whole lot of nothing. As in hits for our beloved Bulldogs. Tanner Allen couldn't buy a hit, as far as that went nobody else could either. Bubba Earl kept telling them to swing at the first pitch. Then in the 8th inning the kid freshman told Bubba Earl if he would shut up that he would swing at the first pitch. Swing he did. Put it in our bullpen out behind right field. They changed pitchers but that didn't help. Flash called his bookie and said put all the money on Tanner hitting a homerun. The bookie said Flash was an idiot, then asked what had he been watching for the last 2 hours. Flash said I have a feeling something big would happen. And it did. Tanner came up to bat with 2 on after Rowdey, R-o-w-d-ey, Rowdey smoked a double should've been a triple to center field. Baserunning mistake we got away with cause it's our year. Anyway, Flash hollered at him and said he had 2 grand riding. Hit the damn thing. First pitch was wayyyyyyy outside. I said Flash they're gonna walk him. He's the SEC player of the Year, who in their right mind would pitch to him? Virginia obviously has no one in their right mind in that dugout. 2nd pitch was a slider. Tanner, after the game said, he was sitting on the slider cause they ain't throwing no fastball to the SEC PLAYER of the YEAR. He hit that dang thing almost to Iowa. We all lost our collective minds. Flash was jumping so much he made Bubba Earl spill his Turkey and water. Bubba was just about to punch him when Flash says that was a $10,000 homerun. Bubba was heartbroke over the whiskey going to waste but said it was okay cause Flash was buying drinks the rest of the week.

www.forwhomthecowbelltolls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Pirate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Diamond Dog College World Series notebook: Monday edition

GRINDING IT OUT: While neither is entirely happy with their averages here, Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen are building quite the Omaha resume. Jordan’s two base hits Saturday gave him 12 in College World Series games, most by a Bulldog. Allen also hit safely twice and has ten knocks in his three trips here.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

ABCA names Allen National Player of the Year

He is focused on his Mississippi State team playing for a national championship tonight. Tanner Allen will still happily accept today’s recognition as national Position Player of the Year, as named by the American Baseball Coaches Association. The ABCA tabbed Mississippi State’s outfielder as top position player in all the...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Quick recap: Mississippi State 13, Vanderbilt 2

Mississippi State scored in five of the first seven innings and the Bulldog pitching staff permitted Vanderbilt just four hits in an 13-2 win in Game 2 of the best-of-three NCAA championship series Tuesday. The two teams will play for the national title Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. In addition...
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

Clark, Rooker and now Allen

STARKVILLE – The ninth consensus first-team All-American in Mississippi State baseball history, outfielder Tanner Allen added his name to the short list of Mississippi State baseball student-athletes to earn National Player of the Year honors when the American Baseball Coaches Association announced him as the National Player of the Year on Tuesday (June 29).
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Allen, Bulldogs have their backs against the CWS wall

OMAHA - Mississippi State jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Kamren James hit a solo blast into the left field seats. The partisan crowd roared their approval, but the lead was short lived. Mississippi State starter Christian MacLeod did not survive the first inning. All told, MacLeod allowed six runs on just two hits, two walks and two hit by pitches. It was clearly not his best outing, but the College World Series has been a real challenge for the talented lefthander.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Area roundup (6/20): Petit's 1-hitter highlights Eau Claire Cavaliers' sweep

Paul Petit’s complete game one-hitter highlighted the Eau Claire Cavaliers’ doubleheader sweep of Jim Falls in Chippewa River Baseball League play on Sunday. Petit pitched seven innings of Game 1 of the twin bill, holding the Sturgeons to one hit while striking out 15 in the Cavs’ 10-0 victory. He didn’t issue any walks either.
Penfield, NY13 WHAM

Ziehl's one-hitter powers Penfield to sectional championship

Gage Ziehl did what Gage Ziehl does on Tuesday night. Brady Ventura had a 2-run single in the bottom of the first inning to put the Patriots up 3-0. That was more than enough for Penfield's ace. The University of Miami commit struck out twelve Hilton batters and faced just...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Grove's no-hitter highlights Braves' sweep

Will Grove pitched a no-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and a walk as the Braves defeated the Black Sox in the first game of a South Penn League doubleheader sweep at Municipal Stadium on Saturday. Also in the opener for Hagerstown (14-3), Adam Mathias went 3-for-4 with a home run,...
Iowa City, IAtelegraphherald.com

Prep baseball: Green’s no-hitter gives Hummel his 300th coaching win at Cascade

Eli Green kept the baseball from his first career no-hitter last week. But, as it turns out, he might want to consider some sort of time-share for that ball. Green’s 14-strikeout no-hitter on June 8 at Iowa City Regina gave Cascade coach Roamn Hummel the 300th victory of his 12-year coaching career at his alma mater. Green, a Southeastern Community College recruit, walked one batter, faced the minimum of 21 and had an immaculate inning of three strikeouts on nine pitches in the 94-pitch gem.
BaseballPost-Journal

Southwestern’s Kennedy Throws Two-Hitter Vs. Gators

ALLEGANY — Aidan Kennedy threw a complete-game two-hitter with one walk as Southwestern beat Allegany-Limestone 7-0 in Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West baseball Thursday. “He threw a really good game,” Southwestern coach Jared Brown said. “He only threw 78 pitches.”. Nate Johnson led off the game with a triple...
Omaha.com

Dwight Siebler remembered for tossing Nebraska baseball's first no-hitter

Though he lost the game, Dwight Siebler always will be remembered for tossing the first no-hitter in Nebraska history. It remains the only non-winning contest of the Huskers’ seven gems. Siebler, who went on to play five seasons for the Minnesota Twins, passed away June 16 at age 83. A...
Maynard, OHTimes-Leader

Maynard’s Price is right in no-hitter vs. Shadyside

MAYNARD — It was neither a Rembrandt nor a Picasso. Heck it wasn’t even close to being a masterpiece, but Caden Price will take it. The 2020 Shadyside High graduate worked his way through control problems in throwing a no-hitter Wednesday night as Maynard defeated visiting Shadyside, 10-1, in Ohio Valley Baseball League action on the Firemen’s Field diamond inside the Community Park.