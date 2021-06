WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating after an aggravated assault that happened at a home on the 200 block of Surrey Drive in Warner Robins. According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday about a fight between three people in the home. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old man who had been hit in the face with a gun. The release says deputies originally thought the man had been shot, but treatment at the hospital showed that there were no gunshot wounds.