Guys Won’t See a Doctor . . . Until

We are going to be traveling again soon that is if you haven't already. One of my biggest issues when I travel is what to pack?. This problem is probably why I enjoy traveling by car so much. Traveling by car means you can carry more and you don't have to properly pack it. You can throw an extra pair of shoes in the car. There is never any concern about your bag being over the weight limit. And of course you put things in the car from you vacation without worring if you left room in the suitcase.