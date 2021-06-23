Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Guys Won’t See a Doctor . . . Until

987thebull.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShot of a confident mature male doctor doing a checkup on a patient while standing inside of a hospital during the day. The average guy could have a big hole in his foot and still not see a doctor about it, and I’ll admit I’m one of those guys Yup Me.

www.987thebull.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Insurance#Big Hole#Checkup#E R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Women's HealthEureka Times-Standard

Ask the Doctors: This condition won’t progress after birth

Dear Doctor: Our granddaughter’s pediatrician says she has something called arthrogryposis. It’s not something anyone in our family has ever heard of before. What is this condition, and what does it do? How is it treated?. Dear Reader: Arthrogryposis is also known as arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, or AMC. It refers...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Vaccine passports: It's all over! Cabinet agrees it's time to 'live with Covid'... and you WON'T have to show proof of vaccination to attend mass gatherings

Covid passports will not be compulsory at music festivals, sports events and other mass gatherings when lockdown restrictions are lifted next month. Ministers are set to shelve plans for the mandatory use of 'Covid certification' after Freedom Day on July 19. Plans for pubs and restaurants had already been put...
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."
Career Development & Advicethelily.com

Your work life won’t get better until you start considering these questions, these authors say

The way we work and earn a living is increasingly up for debate in a post-vaccination world. As the country moves toward normalcy and some employers enforce the return to in-person work, millions are rethinking aspects of their employment. For millennial women, the question of work — and how to organize your life to make a living and retain control over your own working conditions — is urgent, as the pandemic has forced issues such as housework, child rearing and work-life balance to the fore.
LifestylePosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

So Annoying: 5 Things You Won’t Think to Pack Until You Need Them

We are going to be traveling again soon that is if you haven't already. One of my biggest issues when I travel is what to pack?. This problem is probably why I enjoy traveling by car so much. Traveling by car means you can carry more and you don't have to properly pack it. You can throw an extra pair of shoes in the car. There is never any concern about your bag being over the weight limit. And of course you put things in the car from you vacation without worring if you left room in the suitcase.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

‘How many more are there?’ Grieving parents call for action as they tell their stories of tragedy

In his car, Chris Lewin still has the children’s book that he read to his dead son in the bereavement suite at Nottingham hospital four years ago. He takes the book, Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney, sometimes when he visits Freddie’s grave, sitting to read the book to his son once more. Freddie died shortly after a chaotic birth in February 2017 when staff at the city’s Queen’s Medical Centre left mum Naomi on her own, failing to recognise she was actively giving birth until one of Freddie’s legs was spotted. The infant was a...
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS News

Married couple who died in Surfside condo collapse were found together in bed, family says

When Sergio Lozano left his parents' apartment Wednesday night after dinner, he did not know it was the last time he'd see them. Hours later, the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, would collapse, taking Gladys and Antonio Lozano's lives. In an interview with CBS News, Sergio Lozano, who lives in a building across from his parents', recounts the moment he went out on his balcony and realized their building was gone.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, banned and censored by YouTube and LinkedIn after he speaks out about the risk of “experimental vaccines”

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA vaccines (and DNA vaccines) used in coronavirus vaccines manufactured by pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna. Dr. Malone invented mRNA vaccines while he was at the Salk Institute in 1987 and 1988. During his time at the Institute, Dr. Malone pioneered in-vitro...
Family Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

Mum is taken aback as the couple sits down in her garden to “enjoy their dinner.”

Mum stunned as couple sit down and “eat their dinner” in her garden. A mother was taken aback when she discovered a couple having a picnic in her garden. The woman expressed her displeasure on the Mumsnet parenting forum’s Am I Being Unreasonable thread. She shared her dilemma under the heading “There are two strangers sat in my garden eating their dinner.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 60-Year-Old Man Amazes His Doctor during a Physical

As people age, there are assumptions that life slows down and certain things become difficult. However, today's jokes are about older men who totally blew away their doctor's expectations. A 60-year-old man visited his doctor for a physical. When the doctor was finished with the examination, he shook his head...