Shams: Hamstring forces James Harden off Team USA

Harden had 22 points (5-17 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's Game 7 overtime loss to Milwaukee. Both Harden and Kevin Durant played the full 53 minutes for the Nets, who forced overtime with a Durant jumper but were only able to score two points in the extra period. While Harden's hamstring held up, he still looked like a diminished version of his former-MVP self, often settling for heavily contested threes and hitting just two of his 12 attempts from downtown. He was effective from the free-throw line, however, and Harden narrowly missed what would have been his second triple-double of the postseason. With Harden hampered and Kyrie Irving (ankle) missing the last three games of the series, the Nets' season ended on a sour note, but Brooklyn figures to open next season as the odds-on favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference, provided the star trio -- which was rarely healthy at the same time this season -- can stay on the floor.