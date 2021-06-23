Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Shams: Hamstring forces James Harden off Team USA

By Net Income
netsdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant will be going to Tokyo with Team USA, but James Harden has decided to stay at home to rehab his right hamstring which kept him out of four of the seven games in the Bucks series. After Game 7, Harden described his hamstring issue as a Grade 2 strain which normally takes 4-to-6 weeks of rest and rehab. He returned after 10 days.

www.netsdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Summer Olympics#Bucks#Team Usa#Knicks#Kd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
Related
NBASportsGrid

James Harden Will Not Have Minutes Limit Thursday

Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports James Harden will not have a minutes limit in the Game 6 matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. https://twitter.com/JimOwczarski/status/1405662624965091333. Harden is dealing with a hamstring injury, last playing in 1 114-108 Game 5 win, scoring five points, six rebounds and...
NBAnewsbrig.com

James Harden will continue gutting it out for Nets

MILWAUKEE — James Harden has never won that elusive NBA championship, but he’s pretty sure he knows what it’s going to take — making what seems impossible possible. On Tuesday, that meant fighting back from a hamstring injury, upgraded from out to doubtful to questionable to logging 46 minutes in a Game 5 win over the Bucks. On Thursday it could mean an encore, Harden already ruled available for Game 6 with a chance to close out the Eastern Conference semis — hamstring be damned.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Nets’ Kevin Durant on James Harden playing vs. Bucks with hamstring injury: ‘It inspired me’

James Harden didn’t exactly fill up the Game 5 box score on Tuesday night, but his impact went beyond the numbers. The Nets star, who had essentially missed Brooklyn’s entire Eastern Conference semifinal series against Milwaukee while dealing with right hamstring tightness, was surprisingly upgraded from out to available ahead of the pivotal playoff matchup. He clearly still had some physical limitations, as he posted five points, eight assists and six rebounds while shooting just 1 of 10 from the field (0 of 8 on 3-pointers) in the Nets’ 114-108 win.
NBANBC Sports

James Harden admits he played through Grade 2 hamstring strain

That was James Harden‘s honest assessment of his health following the Nets’ elimination from the playoffs on Saturday night, via Brian Lewis at the New York Post. Harden played through what the Nets officially called “right hamstring tightness,” but Harden admitted after the game was a lot more serious than that.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Improved performance in loss

Harden finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Bucks. Harden was more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor than during his return in Game 5, walking away with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. That said, he is clearly still bothered by his hamstring, and if this were the regular season, it's safe to assume he would not be on the floor right now. With no word of any aggravation, Harden should be good to go in Game 7. However, we would expect him to be limited physically once again.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Scores inefficient 22 points

Harden had 22 points (5-17 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's Game 7 overtime loss to Milwaukee. Both Harden and Kevin Durant played the full 53 minutes for the Nets, who forced overtime with a Durant jumper but were only able to score two points in the extra period. While Harden's hamstring held up, he still looked like a diminished version of his former-MVP self, often settling for heavily contested threes and hitting just two of his 12 attempts from downtown. He was effective from the free-throw line, however, and Harden narrowly missed what would have been his second triple-double of the postseason. With Harden hampered and Kyrie Irving (ankle) missing the last three games of the series, the Nets' season ended on a sour note, but Brooklyn figures to open next season as the odds-on favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference, provided the star trio -- which was rarely healthy at the same time this season -- can stay on the floor.
NBACBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: James Harden, Kevin Durant among stars committed to play in Olympics this summer

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
Arizona Statehouseofsparky.com

James Harden expected to play in Tokyo Olympics

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Arizona State guard James Harden has committed to play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Harden was part of the 2012 Gold Medal team. Harden and his current team, the Brooklyn Nets, were recently eliminated from the NBA Playoffs...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

James Harden also commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics: report

Make it two-thirds of Scary Hours headed to Tokyo?. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, James Harden has also committed to play for Team USA in the Olympic Games, joining Kevin Durant on the squad that will try to defend the gold medal won in 2016 in Rio by the team that included KD and fellow Nets Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan:
NBAcw39.com

Durant carries Nets in James Harden’s return

NEW YORK (AP) – James Harden was back in the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup, but it was Kevin Durant’s triple-double that led them to a 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant carried the Nets on his back, delivering 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Jeff Green also had a big night off the bench, scoring 27 points as Brooklyn took a three-games-to-two lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBAchatsports.com

James Harden to join Kevin Durant as Team USA's roster of stars begins to take shape

James Harden, Kevin Durant, United States men's national basketball team, LeBron James, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker, Milwaukee Bucks. James Harden won't win an NBA championship in 2021, but a gold medal is a pretty good consolation prize. Harden will reportedly join...
NBAtheScore

Pistons' Grant reportedly joins Team USA as Harden withdraws

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden won't join the United States at the Tokyo Olympics as he recovers from a hamstring injury, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant will take Harden's spot, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The reported addition of...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

James Harden Reportedly Makes Decision On The Olympics

Just two days ago, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 7 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star guard is already putting the defeat behind him to focus on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Harden will play for Team USA this summer. He joins teammate...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

James Harden backs out as Team USA sets Olympic basketball roster

James Harden was in, but is now back out. Out on Team USA, that is, as USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo revealed late Wednesday that Harden has decided not to play in the Olympics next month, instead choosing to sit out so he can fully recover from his hamstring issues.