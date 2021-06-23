Man wanted in connection to Norfolk fatal shooting arrested in Atlanta

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is now facing charges in connection to a shooting that left another man dead.

On June 18 around 3:10 p.m., police responded to 2338 E. Princess Anne Road, a Tinee Giant convenience store, for the report of a gunshot victim.

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, 27-year-old Dante G. Southerland, of Virginia Beach, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

28-year-old Breon R. Davis, of Norfolk, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to this homicide. He was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm.