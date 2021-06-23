Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Man wanted in connection to Norfolk fatal shooting arrested in Atlanta

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZhXZ_0adW3d4z00

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is now facing charges in connection to a shooting that left another man dead.

On June 18 around 3:10 p.m., police responded to 2338 E. Princess Anne Road, a Tinee Giant convenience store, for the report of a gunshot victim.

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, 27-year-old Dante G. Southerland, of Virginia Beach, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

28-year-old Breon R. Davis, of Norfolk, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to this homicide. He was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Tinee Giant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related