Eugene, Oregon will host the U.S. Olympic Trials – Track & Field for the fourth consecutive trials at the newly renovated, cutting-edge Hayward Field. Watch as world-class athletes from all over the country converge for a chance to represent the United States at the next summer Olympics. The trials will be one of the major events held at Hayward Field in the brand-new stadium, which will be able to hold thousands more spectators and include state-of-the-art facilities for coaches and athletes. Every day will hold new excitement with activities for fans and families to experience the magic of TrackTown USA.