MLB

Woodruff pulls double duty in Crew win

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Brandon Woodruff still has the second-lowest run support in baseball, so he helped take matters into his own hands. The Brewers’ ace delivered his 12th quality start in 15 tries and drove in the game’s only run prior to the seventh inning of a 3-2 win over the D-backs at Chase Field on Wednesday. It earned the Brewers a happy flight home to Milwaukee for a well-deserved day off -- their only break in this stretch of 33 games in 34 days leading to the All-Star break.

www.mlb.com
