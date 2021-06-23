Woodruff pulls double duty in Crew win

The Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers will play game three at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Rockies are 1-5 in their last 6 games this season. The team lost two meetings against the Brewers and the recent match earned them a score of 4-10. Colorado made 4 runs, 7 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. Raimel Tapia scored the first point in the 1st inning. The last point was made by Charlie Blackmon in the 5th. The Rockies are 4th in the NL West standings with a 31-46 record.