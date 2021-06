For the first time since being rescued 13 years ago from the hands of FARC guerillas who had held her hostage for more than six years in the Colombian jungle, Franco-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt was able to confront her captors on Wednesday. She and other victims participated in a meeting with ex-combatants organized under Colombia's 2016 peace accord, which ended decades of civil war between the government and armed groups. In an address to the historic gathering arranged under the umbrella of Colombia's Truth Commission, Betancourt said she believed previous expressions of contrition from the ex-rebels had been politically expedient, and not "from the heart." "I heard with emotion the stories of my brothers in pain... but I must confess I am surprised that we on this side of the stage are all crying and on the other side there has not been a single tear," she said.