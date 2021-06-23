Eric Adams leads in New York mayor’s race; challengers plead for patience as votes are ranked

The buildup to New York’s mayoral primary was dramatic: It was a pandemic-pocked campaign with plenty of late-stage mudslinging, a surprising alliance and a large turnout. With nearly 800,000 Democratic votes counted by midday Wednesday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintained a comfortable lead in the city’s inaugural ranked-choice election, with nearly 32 percent of first-choice votes for the nomination. But the race is not over — far from it, say Adams’s closest competitors.