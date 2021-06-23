Severe Weather Statement issued for Lassen by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain continuing across the warning area. Flooding is already occurring in low lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Anadarko, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Snyder, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Fort Cobb, Verden, Cement, Chattanooga, Mountain Park, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Manitou, Faxon, Lake Lawtonka and Meers. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through this afternoon.