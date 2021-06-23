Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lassen County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lassen by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lassen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR WESTERN LASSEN COUNTY At 429 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Old Station, or 19 miles south of Nubieber, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Lassen County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lassen County, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crown King, or 18 miles northwest of New River, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crown King, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Hazlett Hollow Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COCONINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST/515 PM MDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Hickman County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hickman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTY At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Centerville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Centerville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY At 319 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced heavy rain near Highway 160 have weakened. Flash flooding is still possible from runoff from the earlier heavy rainfall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 160 west of the Mountain Springs Summit. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allamakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allamakee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN ALLAMAKEE AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 142 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Waukon Junction Iowa and into Crawford County Wisconsin. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. There were reports of mudslides and high water in many areas, including closure of Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Hickman County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hickman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTY At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Centerville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Centerville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allamakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allamakee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN ALLAMAKEE AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 211 PM CDT, flash flooding was occurring in southern parts of Allamakee County Iowa and central parts of Crawford County Wisconsin, north of Prairie du Chien. There have been reports of mudslides and road closures from high water from both emergency management and law enforcement in the area. The good news is thunderstorms have decreased in that area lessening the threat for additional heavy rain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 11:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Flat Tops FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Grizzly Creek Burn Area in a portion of northwest Colorado, including the following area, Flat Tops. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting the possibility for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 342 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding from thunderstorms in the city of Hildale. The fire department reports multiple road closures in the city, multiple flooded residences, and several stranded motorists due to flash flooding in the area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hildale. This includes the following streams and drainages Second Creek, Short Creek and South Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 310 PM MST, Rain gauges observed 1.6 to 1.8 inches of rain since 1 pm MST. The water level has risen multiple times to between 1 and 2 feet along Short Creek at Central St. in Colorado City and road closures have occurred. Flash flooding was also observed by the public in Centennial Park. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado City, Pipe Spring and Kaibab. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lagrange County, INweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN STEUBEN...NORTHEASTERN NOBLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 310 PM MST, Rain gauges observed 1.6 to 1.8 inches of rain since 1 pm MST. The water level has risen multiple times to between 1 and 2 feet along Short Creek at Central St. in Colorado City and road closures have occurred. Flash flooding was also observed by the public in Centennial Park. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado City, Pipe Spring and Kaibab. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Beaver Dam State Park. Automate rain gauges have observed 0,79 inches of rainfall in the past 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and rain gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaver Dam State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTY At 341 PM MDT, Trained weather spotters from the Escalante National Recreation area`s visitor center reported flash flooding along the Escalante River from the town of Escalante east through the Escalante River Canyon area. Flooding is also occurring in Alvey Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Escalante River Canyon east of the town of Escalante. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Grant County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Grant FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN CANADIAN, WESTERN KINGFISHER, WESTERN GARFIELD, GRANT, ALFALFA, BLAINE, EASTERN MAJOR AND CENTRAL CADDO COUNTIES At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. Some locations that will experience flooding include Enid, Watonga, Kingfisher, Fairview, Cherokee, Medford, Hinton, Hennessey, Carnegie, Helena, Waukomis, Geary, Okarche, Okeene, Hydro, Pond Creek, Binger, Fort Cobb, Lahoma and Calumet. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Kiowa County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain continuing across the warning area. Flooding is already occurring in low lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Anadarko, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Snyder, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Fort Cobb, Verden, Cement, Chattanooga, Mountain Park, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Manitou, Faxon, Lake Lawtonka and Meers. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through this afternoon.
Cattaraugus County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 15:46:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHEASTERN ERIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Powell, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Juan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN JUAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 418 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Powell to near Big Water, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Water and Lake Powell. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 0 and 5. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH