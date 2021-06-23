Severe Weather Statement issued for Lassen by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lassen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR WESTERN LASSEN COUNTY At 429 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Old Station, or 19 miles south of Nubieber, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Lassen County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov