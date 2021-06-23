Cancel
Tripp County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tripp STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHEASTERN TRIPP COUNTY At 809 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Wewela, or 9 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Millboro and Wewela.

alerts.weather.gov
