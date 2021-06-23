Cancel
Sherman County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman; Wallace A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN WALLACE AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES At 531 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Sharon Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Wallace and southeastern Sherman Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
City
Sharon Springs, KS
County
Sherman County, KS
County
Wallace County, KS
City
Wallace, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
