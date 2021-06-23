Cancel
Deaf Smith County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Deaf Smith, Hutchinson, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Hutchinson; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 105 to 107 * WHERE...Deaf Smith, Hutchinson, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter and Randall Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

