A Few Showers Thursday, Better Chances Friday/Saturday

Rain diminishes this evening, but there are a few strong storms early this evening. This evening temps drop into the upper 70s to low 80s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s Northshore to mid 70s to near 80 South. Few showers develop in the morning and begin to move onshore. Add in the heat, and storms will fire up during the day. High pressure off the NE Coast is sending in warm moist air. Upper low to our East in the Gulf is moving our way and will add more moisture. Looks like it is pulling some moisture from Danny our way. Expect off and on rain and storms daily through Friday, but higher rain chances this weekend. There will be the potential for locally heavy rain. Saturday looks to be the day with the heaviest rain right now.