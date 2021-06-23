Cancel
Environment

A Few Showers Thursday, Better Chances Friday/Saturday

By Mathieu Mondro
WNEM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Wednesday evening Mid-Michigan! Despite the breeze, your Wednesday was still quite comfortable with mild temperatures and manageable humidity levels. The humidity does kick up along with better rain chances towards the end of the week though. Let's break it all down in your forecast!. Tonight. Clouds will slowly begin...

www.wnem.com
