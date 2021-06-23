Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M’s 5-2

Record: 22-58. Pace: 45-117. Change on 2004: -7. Jake Faria made his debut as a starter for Arizona and was surprisingly impressive, helping keep it close through six innings. But a head-scratching decision by Torey Lovullo, to let Alex Young hit for himself, backfired as the pitcher allowed six runs in the seventh, and the Cardinals took the series opener. This was initially a battle of the n00bs, with both pitchers making their first star for their respective clubs. Though they were not quite the same, in terms of experience. Wade LeBlanc made his first major-league start back in 2008 for the Padres, with the Cardinals being his ninth club. Jake Faria, on the other hand, had less than 175 MLB innings to his name. But the results they produced ended up being fairly similar: