Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M’s 5-2

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — With how easy German Márquez was cruising through the Seattle Mariners lineup, perfection seemed entirely possible. Márquez missed out on his bid to be perfect, settling instead for arguably his most dominant start of the season. “I thought it might happen because I thought his stuff was...

wtop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#German#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies top Padres 3-2 in series opener

The Padres offense sputtered for another night as the Rockies topped the Friars 3-2 on Monday night at Coors Field. Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in his second game back to bring them within one in the top of the ninth but that was all she wrote on an underwhelming night for San Diego’s bats.
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Adames homers in ninth, Brewers beat Rockies 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames had four hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night. Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for the Brewers, who snapped a...
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Flores homers twice, Giants rout Phillies 11-2

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin (2-6). San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead.
MLBdarnews.com

Padres lose Tatis, beat Reds 7-5 on Kim's 2-run homer in 8th

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The San Diego Padres didn't lose their swagger even though they lost their biggest star, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Three innings after Tatis walked off the field after reinjuring his left shoulder, his replacement, rookie Kim Ha-seong, sent Petco Park into a frenzy when he hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Padres to a wild 7-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Ignore the Germán Márquez trade rumors

Jun 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez (48) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports. Let’s put an end to a certain thread of trade rumors as quickly as possible....
MLBIronton Tribune

Myers homers twice as Padres beat Reds 8-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers made up for lost time with two impressive swings. After struggling for weeks, Myers homered twice and doubled to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer and Chris Paddack struck out 11 in five impressive innings to match his career high.
MLBgreekherald.com

German Marquez, Trevor Story shine as Rockies top Mariners

German Marquez allowed just one run on two hits in eight innings and Trevor Story hit two home runs as the Colorado Rockies defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-2 Wednesday afternoon. Brendan Rodgers also went deep for the Rockies, who won for just the sixth time in 34 road games...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Top Rockies, 6-5

The Crew broke their five-game losing streak with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Colorado Rockies. The win puts the Brewers back atop the NL Central. The Brewers got off to a strong offensive start with three straight hits, all hard hit. These hits would fall for hits, unlike most of the hard contact for the Crew across the contest, and indeed, most of the series.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Story Time for the Rockies in 5-2 Win Over Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ win streak snapped as Márquez leads Rockies to 5-2 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday for just their sixth road victory this season. Rockies 5, Mariners 2: Box score. Story had a solo shot in the fourth...
MLBGazette

Colorado Rockies earn a rare road win off eight dominant innings from Germán Márquez

The Rockies did something seemingly even rarer than the upcoming strawberry full moon: they won a game on the road. It’s happened just five previous times this season, and on Wednesday they accomplished that feat again, beating the Mariners 5-2. They did so off another dominant performance from Germán Márquez, who carried a perfect game into the sixth inning.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 1, Cardinals 7: So Young, So Bad...

Record: 22-58. Pace: 45-117. Change on 2004: -7. Jake Faria made his debut as a starter for Arizona and was surprisingly impressive, helping keep it close through six innings. But a head-scratching decision by Torey Lovullo, to let Alex Young hit for himself, backfired as the pitcher allowed six runs in the seventh, and the Cardinals took the series opener. This was initially a battle of the n00bs, with both pitchers making their first star for their respective clubs. Though they were not quite the same, in terms of experience. Wade LeBlanc made his first major-league start back in 2008 for the Padres, with the Cardinals being his ninth club. Jake Faria, on the other hand, had less than 175 MLB innings to his name. But the results they produced ended up being fairly similar:
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/27

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBMetro International

Tigers come from behind for 10th-inning win over Astros

Robbie Grossman drove home the game-winning run on a squeeze play in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. With one out and Akil Baddoo on third base, Grossman laid down a bunt to score Baddoo, a courtesy runner who began the inning at second base and then took third on a groundout by Jonathan Schoop.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Blue Jay Way

It was a slow day for offense around the league on Saturday, with rain washing out two potentially high-scoring matchups and only five teams breaking five runs on the day. One of those teams was the Toronto Blue Jays, who continue to hit the ball out of the park at an astonishing pace, with Saturday’s deluge of power in their 12-4 win over the Orioles making it difficult to choose just one featured player. The Jays’ offense is so potent—handily the best in the league outside of Houston—that it would likely be the talk of the league this season if their bullpen wasn’t entirely on the IL and their rotation wasn’t 40% comprised of Ross Stripling and Anthony Kay. Anyhow, to the show!
MLBRed Reporter

Muller stymies Reds, Acuña Jr. homers in 4-0 Atlanta victory

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Scott Heineman got a hit. Mike Freeman did, too. The rest of the Cincinnati Reds did not. The Top of the 3rd saw the MVP-caliber duo from Atlanta do their dirty work against Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Ronald Acuña, Jr. belted a double into CF that plated Guillermo Heredia, and Acuña Jr. scored a batter later on a ribbie single off the bat of Freddie Freeman. Reds trailed, 2-0.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Ramon Laureano should be Oakland A’s new leadoff hitter

The loss of Mark Canha truly hurts the Oakland A’s. Not only have they lost their leadoff hitter, but they have lost a player who could be considered the best defensive left fielder in the game. His ability to play all three spots in the outfield, as well as his ability to get on base and solid power, will make him difficult to replace.
Florence, SCSCNow

Liu's 3-run homer in 8th caps late rally as RedWolves top Marlins 6-5

FLORENCE – A.J. Liu is well aware of how hard it is to hit home runs at Sparrow Stadium, his adopted summer baseball home. So when the Florence RedWolves’ outfielder lifted a long fly ball to left center field in the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday’s game, his only thought was making it into scoring position.