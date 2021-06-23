Cancel
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported two new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials said the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah has seen 30,974 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll still stands at 1,347.

Last week, the Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s stay-at-home order, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.

Face masks are required by everyone on the Navajo Nation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Reports indicate that the Delta variant, which was first detected in the country of India, now accounts for approximately 20% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “There are currently no confirmed cases of the Delta variant on the Navajo Nation, but our health care experts continue to monitor.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

