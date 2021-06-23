Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ludi Lin on Shaking Things Up in 'Kung Fu' and Embracing Asian Excellence (Exclusive)

KTVB
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLudi Lin is adding a bit of flair to The CW's Kung Fu. On Wednesday's return, titled "Isolation," Lin's dashing playboy billionaire's son, Kerwin Tan, finds himself aligning with the least likeliest person: Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman), Nicky's fiery nemesis who's also on the hunt for the eight weapons. But as mysterious as Kerwin is on the outside, the latest hour reveals scars from his past -- mainly at the hands of his estranged and abusive father -- and may be far more broken than previously thought. (Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode above to get a better grasp on Kerwin's relationship with the Tan patriarch.)

www.ktvb.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludi Lin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Country
China
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Kung Fu: Ludi Lin Breaks Down His Villainous New Character

Kung Fu returned Wednesday night after a few weeks off and this week's episode, "Isolation", not only saw Nicky (Olivia Liang) dig deeper into her family's legacy as she searched for her long-missing aunt but also saw the proper introduction of Kerwin Tan, a dashing playboy billionaire who has teamed up with Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) in the hunt for the eight weapons. On the surface, it doesn't seem like a very dangerous pairing, but there may just be more to Kerwin Tan than meets the eye.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: Kung Fu “Isolation”

To learn more about her family history, Nicky follows a lead that brings her, Henry and Evan to a quiet town in Canada at 8 PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About KUNG FU:. A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman,...
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Isolation – Kung Fu

KUNG FU – Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. ROAD TRIP — To learn more about her family history, Nicky (Olivia Liang) follows a lead that brings her, Henry (Eddie Liu) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) to a quiet town in Canada. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) joins forces...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 1.11 - Attachment - Press Release

(All New!, HD, TV-PG, DV) NICKY AND HENRY HEAD TO VEGAS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas…and on a collision course with Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin). Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) make a major decision about the restaurant. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Vanessa Kai also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Michael Deigh & Richard Lowe (#111). Original airdate 7/7/2021.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Kung Fu episode 10 spoilers: The power ahead in ‘Choice’

Are you prepared for Kung Fu episode 10 and some of what you could expect to see? First things first, the episode is entitled “Choice” — and we have to think that is important to the story that is coming up. Nicky still has some incredibly important decisions to make, with some of them potentially tying back to what’s happening with Evan’s case. This is a versatile show, largely in that it finds a way to bring all sort of twists to the table — it’s more than just fight scenes or drama. If you’ve been watching for the whole season, you more than likely know that.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Isolation

After two weeks without airing, Kung Fu is back, and Nicky Shen headed to Canada with her investigation companions, Evan and Henry, and searched for Nicky's long-lost Aunt Mei-Xue. The adventure led Nicky to go solo through the forest in Canada, and the dialogue often fell flat without her character's...
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

RZA Drops Off New Single "Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater"

After hitting us with “Pugilism” a few months ago, Wu Tang Clan member RZA is back today with a new single called “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater.” The DJ Scratch-produced track serves as the first single off his upcoming album RZA vs Bobby Digital, dropping later this Summer on August 6th.
MoviesSpin

RZA Releases ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’ From Upcoming Album, RZA vs. Bobby Digital

A couple of months back, RZA announced both a brand new Bobby Digital album (called Bobby Digital: Digital Potions) as well as his new weekly screening of martial arts movies on his 36 Cinema platform, “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater.” Now, he’s got another announcement that involves both Bobby Digital and “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater,” yet doesn’t have much anything to do with the two previous projects.
TV SeriesComicBook

Kung Fu: Jon Prasida on His "Grounded" Character Ryan Shen

While all of the Shen children on The CW's Kung Fu have had their challenges in the first season of the series, it's Ryan's journey that has perhaps been the one unfolding on a more personal level than his sisters. While Althea (Shannon Dang) is finding her voice as a survivor of sexual assault and Nicky (Olivia Liang) is on her journey as a warrior, Ryan, played by Jon Prasida, is having to examine his personal life through not only coming out to his parents but navigating his relationship with his boyfriend Joe as well. In this week's episode, "Choice", Ryan takes the next step and decides to introduce Joe to his parents, another major moment for the character.
TV & VideosComicBook

Kung Fu: John Prasida Talks the Importance of Positive Coming Out Stories and LGBTQ+ Representation

On The CW's Kung Fu, each of the three adult Shen children has been on a journey. Althea (Shannon Dang) has been finding her voice as a victim of sexual assault while Nicky (Olivia Liang) has been on a more literal journey both becoming a warrior and also trying to stop Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) from gathering eight sacred weapons. But for Jon Prasida's Ryan, the journey has been one of self with the character not only coming out to his parents, but in this week's episode "Choice" he's introducing his boyfriend to his parents. While Ryan has a lot of concerns and anxiety around this monumental moment, it ends up being a very positive and supportive moment and for Prasida, representing a positive coming out story is just as important as stories that show a more difficult side of the journey.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Kung Fu episode 11 spoilers: The big trip to Vegas

Interested in grabbing a few more details about Kung Fu episode 11? This installment is airing on The CW next week and to the surprise of no one, there’s a lot to be excited about! Just think in terms of a race against time, a trip to Las Vegas, and a K-pop star suddenly finding themselves involved. There’s mystery and drama and a little bit of action all thrown in here — what’s not to like? This episode could be a perfect microcosm of everything that you’ve seen throughout.
Las Vegas, NVcbslocal.com

Attachment – Kung Fu

KUNG FU – Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. NICKY AND HENRY HEAD TO VEGAS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas…and on a collision course with Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin).
Moviesseattlepi.com

Filmax Adds Psychological Thriller 'The House Among the Cactuses' Pick Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based producer distributor Filmax has snagged the Spanish and international rights to Carlota González-Adrio’s debut thriller “The House Among the Cactuses.”. Currently in post-production, the film is based on Paul Pen’s U.S. novel “Desert Flowers” and sees the action transposed from Mexico’s Baja California Desert to an isolated valley on the island of Gran Canaria.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Shakes Things Up, Turns Miles Morales Into Captain America

Another day, another Marvel crossover. Fan-favorite character Miles Morales is set to take on the iconic role of Captain America in a new Marvel event that’s been 80 years in the making. Miles Morales first came on the Marvel scene in 2011 as the new Spider-Man replacement when Peter Parker...