Tiffany Haddish Cosigns Mo’Nique’s ‘No Bonnets at the Airport’ Rule: ‘It’s About Respecting Yourself’

Tiffany Haddish is giving her two cents in the social media debate over whether bonnets are acceptable attire for trips to the airports.

Several weeks back, Mo’Nique sparked the discussion when she posted a video scolding women who ventured out in public rocking their bonnets instead of doing their hair.

The comedian said that during a recent trip to the airport, she saw “young sistas” wearing “head bonnets, scarfs, slippers pajamas, [and] blankets wrapped around them.”

“I’ve been seeing it not just at the airport. I’ve been seeing it at the store, at the mall …” Mo’Nique said. “When did we lose our pride in representing ourselves? When did we slip away of let me make sure I’m presentable when I leave my home?” She added that she didn’t expect women to throw on their lacefronts or wear a full face of makeup every time they step foot outside the door. “All I’m saying is could you please comb your hair?” she said.

And Haddish agrees:

“Now some people do be wearing things that I don’t think they should be wearing. Mo’Nique was talking about the bonnets in the airport and all that stuff, and I agree with her on that,” she told Hello Beautiful.

“You spend all this money for an airplane ticket, you might as well get dressed up because you never know. I was always taught to make sure your drawers are clean and you look decent, especially when you’re moving and traveling around because if something happens to you when they got to cut your clothes off, you want to be decent. It’s about respecting yourself.”

Haddish also shares that she, at times, also steps out wearing her bonnet, but that has quit worrying about beauty standards and what others think about the way she looks.

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I run out in the streets in my bonnet sometimes just to run to the store real quick but we got to have some dignity in ourselves. When you dress a certain way, it tells people how you feel about yourself,” she added.