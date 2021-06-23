Veteran who fired on Okaloosa deputies gets further reduction in 48-year sentence

Circuit Court Judge Charles “Lex” Short sentenced convicted murderer, James Benton Horn, 52, of Clay Street in Andalusia, to two life sentences, plus 20 years, for the June 2018 murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also of Andalusia. Nelson’s charred body was found in the predawn hours lying next to his burned-out vehicle at his residence on Brooklyn Road. An autopsy later revealed that Nelson had been shot twice in the face and stabbed four times. District Attorney Walt Merrell remarked during the sentencing hearing that he had “never been involved in a homicide where the victim was shot in the face twice, stabbed four times and then set on fire. This was pure evil.” Merrell said that in an effort to find justice for Bruce Nelson and to protect the rest of society from James Horn, “I’m begging you to sentence him to the maximum sentence under the law.”