Okaloosa County, FL

Veteran who fired on Okaloosa deputies gets further reduction in 48-year sentence

crestviewbulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WALTON BEACH — Aaron Wanless, the local Air Force veteran serving time for a 2017 conviction for assaulting his father and Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies in 2015, received a second reduction in his sentence in Tuesday proceedings in Okaloosa County Circuit Court. Wanless, who has been in confinement for...

www.crestviewbulletin.com
Utah County, UTRegister Citizen

Woman gets new sentence of 30 years in deputy's 2014 death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman will serve up to 30 years in prison for her involvement with the death of a police officer as a teenager, a sentence that comes after the state Supreme Court overturned her original conviction. Meagan Grunwald's boyfriend fired the fatal shots, but...
Andalusia, ALAndalusia Star News

Horn receives two life sentences for 2018 murder

Circuit Court Judge Charles “Lex” Short sentenced convicted murderer, James Benton Horn, 52, of Clay Street in Andalusia, to two life sentences, plus 20 years, for the June 2018 murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also of Andalusia. Nelson’s charred body was found in the predawn hours lying next to his burned-out vehicle at his residence on Brooklyn Road. An autopsy later revealed that Nelson had been shot twice in the face and stabbed four times. District Attorney Walt Merrell remarked during the sentencing hearing that he had “never been involved in a homicide where the victim was shot in the face twice, stabbed four times and then set on fire. This was pure evil.” Merrell said that in an effort to find justice for Bruce Nelson and to protect the rest of society from James Horn, “I’m begging you to sentence him to the maximum sentence under the law.”
Adams County, COlonetreevoice.net

Irreza draws 20-year sentence for attempted murder of AdCo deputy

Irreza draws 20-year sentence for attempted murder of AdCo deputy. Cesar Irreza, who pled guilty in April to attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference charges in connection with an incident involving an Adams County sheriff's deputy. will spend 20 years in prison. The announcement came from 17th Judicial District Attorney...
Bridgeport, CTRegister Citizen

Prosecutors: Man who sold heroin in Bridgeport area for years sentenced

BRIDGEPORT — A city man will spend five years behind bars for his role in trafficking heroin in and around Bridgeport for years, according to federal prosecutors. Davon “D” Lott, 39, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.
Public Safetyckbw.ca

Chauvin Gets 22.5 Year Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 22 and a half years in prison in the death of George Floyd. 45-year-old Chauvin was convicted in April on several charges including third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd’s daughter and Chauvin’s mother read victim impact statements in court while...
Aurora, COPosted by
9NEWS

Man who killed Aurora woman sentenced to 60 years in prison

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Almost four years after Ally Raber, 18, was strangled in an Aurora motel, the man who killed her was sentenced to 60 years in prison. An Arapahoe County District Court judge on Thursday sentenced Arturo Garcia, 24, in Raber's death on July 2, 2017. Garcia had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 7, and the other counts against him were dismissed, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Panama City, FLNews Herald

Man survives jump off Hathaway Bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY — A man is alive with minor injuries after jumping from the Hathaway Bridge on Wednesday. Various law enforcement agencies and Bay County Emergency Medical Services responded after the man jumped off the approximately 65-foot high bridge in an apparent suicide attempt, officials said. The identity of the man has not been released.
Bridgeton, NCwcti12.com

Bridgeton man sentenced for assault on deputies

BRIDGETON, Craven County — A Bridgeton man will spend nearly ten years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer and larceny. District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Buddy Sedell, 28, was sentenced as a habitual felon and he was ordered to serve a maximum prison sentence of 9 years and 9 months.
Youngstown, OHSalem News Online

Man accused in OD death gets a four-year sentence

LISBON – The Youngstown man accused of causing the overdose death of Joseph Robert Urgitus as a result of selling him drugs on March 6, 2019, was sentenced to four years in prison by Judge Megan Bickerton in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Tyree Deshaun Robinson, 26, Youngstown, disagreed at...