Summer travel is heating up at Colorado Springs Airport

Colorado Springs, CO – As air travel steadily returns, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) has noted increases in enplanements, as well as seats available in the market. 82,947 passengers were enplaned in May of 2021, which represents a 12.8 percent increase from May of 2019. Colorado’s small airport saw 165,853 passengers travel through the terminal – a 14.1 percent increase from the same time in 2019.

Another notable increase is the number of seats in the market. The 123,187 available seats in the market nearly doubled from 2019 with a 45.9 percent increase. Due to the large increase in seats, load factors have been affected and COS saw an average 67.3 percent load factor.

With more enplanements, passengers, and seats in the market, COS is expecting a busy summer. To celebrate the return of travel this summer, and show appreciation to those who fly COS, the airport is offering 50 percent off long-term parking through July 6, extended from the original promotion dates of June 1 – June 30. With this discount, travelers will only pay $3.50 a day to park in the long- term lot.

Looking Ahead:

All five carriers at COS value customers’ health and safety. Please visit each carrier’s website for further information:

Airlines continue to evaluate air service demand and flight schedules.

·American Airlines

Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)

Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)

·Delta Air Lines

Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)

·Frontier Airlines

Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)

Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)

·Southwest Airlines

Nonstop to Denver (DEN) - easy connections coast-to-coast

Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)

Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)

Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL)

Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW)

Nonstop to Houston (Hobby - HOU) – seasonal service; select November and December dates

Nonstop to San Antonio (SAT) – seasonal service; select November and December dates

·United Airlines

Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)

Nonstop to Denver (DEN) - easy connections worldwide

Nonstop to Houston (IAH)

Nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX)

