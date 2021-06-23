The Weirdest Characters That Could Actually Show Up In The MCU

Avengers: Endgame took the world by storm as a culmination event for the MCU saga thus far. With the end came some twists and turns that led to the downfall of many superheroes we have grown to appreciate along the years. Amongst them, Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow, tragically sacrificed herself, marking the end of her story as an Avenger. However, as we are now familiarized with Marvel’s intent to explore storylines that are yet untold within the Cinematic Universe (Loki and WandaVision to name a few), we are finally getting the chance to learn more about Natasha’s background in the Black Widow movie that takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.