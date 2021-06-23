The Weirdest Characters That Could Actually Show Up In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going strong, and with that strength it has been increasingly diving head first into the weird: the cosmic, the extra-dimensional, the multiversal, and the bizarre. Who ever expected that some of its more popular characters would be a talking, super-powered tree and a gun-toting raccoon? Not only have the films increasingly opened up to the wide world of Marvel, but with reality-warping characters like Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch alongside the commitment to time travel and the multiverse, the sky's the limit for Marvel weirdness.