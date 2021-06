Have you ever had the opportunity to can with little helpers? I have. We’ve had so much fun and so many messes. This spring, I decided I would get 25 pounds of each of our three favorite types of dried beans and pressure can them before the rush of preserving garden goodies. I ordered organic Lima, black, and navy beans which arrived on Monday. “I’ll get a jump start and tackle them right away,” I decided. While Julia and Austin picked berries in the strawberry patch, the three younger ones helped me carry jars, fill them and put on lids. I was amazed at how smoothly everything flowed. There were no broken jars, only water spills from overflowing jars. I smiled as I watched Elijah; he dumped 1¼ cup of beans in each jar in his careful manner. Hosanna bustled at his side, placing lids on top. Jesse was impressed, though his fascination wore off after the first couple of jars.