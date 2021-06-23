Cancel
U.S. Politics

Minnesota House passes $7 billion transportation budget bill

By The Associated Press
mprnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother piece of Minnesota's budget picture fell into place Wednesday when the House passed a $7.3 billion transportation funding bill. The bill funds roads, bridges and public transit. It includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities area. It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line. It includes $10 million to leverage federal matching funds for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago. There’s also money to outfit State Patrol troopers with body cameras. And it will reopen driver’s exam locations closed due to COVID-19.

George Floyd
Person
Tim Walz
