Tips for starting a business with family or friends

Doing Better Business (DBB) is the region’s largest, family and women-owned provider of secure office technologies focused on managed print and document services including secure work from home, large format and production printing, and tools for digital communication and collaboration. Headquartered in Altoona, PA with six additional locations and five warehouses serving clients in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, they are committed to providing customer service excellence. Sisters and co-owners, Debra and Beth Dellaposta, are actively involved in the communities they serve. Both members of Rotary International, they have created a culture of service above self across the organization. From thermal facial recognition scanners to help people get back to work and school safely, to interactive flat panel displays which allow people to work remotely and still be able to communicate and collaborate, to secure printing devices and policies, the DBB Family is constantly looking for ways to improve themselves, the way their clients do business and the communities they serve.