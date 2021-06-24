What do El Pasoans think about Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to the Borderland?

The Vice President’s office just announced that she will be visiting the border by traveling to El Paso, TX this Friday, June 25th.

Vice President Harris has been asked by President Biden to oversee diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador to Guatemala and Honduras. She recently traveled to Guatemala and Mexico last month to have discussions with leaders there. This Friday’s planned border visit to El Paso, TX is meant to be a continued part of this effort.

The Vice President’s travel to El Paso, Texas, is being done in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security. She will be accompanied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas.

Today’s announcement regarding the Vice Presidents El Paso visit was met with criticisms from Republicans, namely Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and former President Donald Trump, who both plan on visiting the border together shortly after Vice President Harris’ visit.

Governor Abbott’s office provided a Statement on Vice President Harris’ Upcoming Visit to Texas’ Southern Border in a press release in part stating:

"Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government's ill-thought-out open border policies. She will fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.

"The Vice President was named Border Czar over 90 days ago, and in that time Texans have had their homes broken into, property damaged, and guns pointed at their heads as cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers profit off the Biden Administration’s reckless open-border policies. I launched Operation Lone Star in March to combat this record-high influx of people and crime, and since then DPS has arrested over 1,700 criminals, apprehended over 41,000 migrants, and seized enough fentanyl to kill over 21 million people.

"Texas has been and continues to step up to protect Texans and Americans."

Abbott also took to social media to express critisism, stating:

'Kamala Harris to Finally Visit Border Months after Being Tapped to Handle Migrant Crisis' After 91 days of being Border Czar, VP Harris is not even going where the crisis is taking place! Interesting timing...

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement through his "Save America PAC" saying; "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created – a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair border policies."

He went on to say; "If Governor Abbott and I weren't going there next week, she would have never gone!"

Vice President Harris' upcoming visit is being met with critisism that El Paso (although on the border with Mexico) is not where the "Border Crisis" is at it's worst in Texas.

Texas Senator John Cornyn was quick to post a visual stating;

After all that, @VP isn’t even going to the right place. Here’s a map.

But what do El Pasoan's think about the Vice Presidents upcoming visit to El Paso?

Is our city the right venue for the Vice President and the Biden Administration to discuss Migration, and the Border Crisis?

