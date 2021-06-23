OSDH: Garfield County dips back into 'yellow' risk level for COVID-19

From Oklahoma State Dept. of Health

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, dipping the county back into the low, or “yellow,” risk level.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, four of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 37, including Garfield County, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level; and 36 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were two counties in the moderate risk level, 45 counties in the low risk level and 30 in the new normal risk level.

Carter, Comanche, Craig and Ottawa were the four counties in the “orange” category.

Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and reported 3.0 cases per 100,000 this week. To be a green county, counties must have fewer than 1.43 cases per 100,000.

Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward are in the “green” category, and Blaine, Harper and Garfield were in the “yellow” category.

Weekly numbers

Oklahoma gained 1,102 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, including a Kingfisher County resident, in the past week, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 455,535 total cases from CDC provisional state data as of Monday, and 455,986 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary as of Wednesday. Of the latter number, there were 1,505 active, an increase of 214 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,384 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,584 deaths, a weekly increase of 82, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 105 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,806, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 118 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 33 of which are in the ICU, across the state. There are no hospitalizations in Northwest Oklahoma.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 13 in the past week for a total of 7,833, with six active and 7,688, or 98.1%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,930, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported six active cases and 6,796 recovered.

Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 126 deaths.

There have been 3,062 cases, with 2,992 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,775 cases, with 3,713 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Kingfisher County gained one death in the past week.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week include four in Blaine and two in Woodward. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Noble and Woods counties.

Epidemiology report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 10.6% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From June 13-19, 1,102 cases were reported, an increase of 106 from the week before, June 6-12, which had 996. The number of deaths this week was 30, a slight increase of one from the previous week, 29.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,806, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.

From June 13-19, 12,925 specimens were tested. Of those, 1,056, or 4.6%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.

From June 15-21, 58,937 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 46,047 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,644,505 with 1,259,227 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 43.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 78.7% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 37.2% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 70.3% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,172 cases, 3,134 recovered, two active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,058 cases, 2,016 recovered, none active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,360 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,219 cases, 1,200 recovered, one active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,155 cases, 1,147 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,052 cases, 1,027 recovered, five active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 956 cases, 931 recovered, one active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

