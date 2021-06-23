Cancel
Public Health

Letter: Writer backward on bodily autonomy

In her new attack against public health ("Society protects community and personal rights,” June 19), Mary Dawood Catlin has it backward: she writes “In 2020-2021, the universal principles of personhood and right to bodily autonomy have been superseded by public health and safety practices all over the world.” But the opposite is true: it is precisely to protect “personhood and the right to bodily autonomy” that public health and safety practices have been set by public authorities. These practices are designed to prevent people from unknowingly infecting others and seriously harming their right to “bodily autonomy” to the point of killing them.

