Colburn to step down as VP for communications and public affairs, join University of California system as SVP for external relations
Brent Colburn, Princeton’s vice president for communications and public affairs, will step down from his position at the end of the summer and join the University of California’s Office of the President as the senior vice president for external relations and communications. Colburn’s appointment to his new position was approved by the University of California Board of Regents on June 23 and will take effect on Aug. 30.www.princeton.edu