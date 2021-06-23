Atlanta Braves: Don’t Get Your Hopes Up About Acquiring These Players At The Trade Deadline
The trade deadline is getting closer, and suggestions across social media platforms of who the Atlanta Braves should pursue in a trade are starting to ramp up. There have been a wide range of suggestions of who the Atlanta Braves should pursue as the trade deadline approaches. It is part of what makes this time of the year so fun. Bouncing trade proposals off of other people and getting their opinion, and vice versa.tomahawktake.com