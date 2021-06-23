Atlanta Braves: Don’t Get Your Hopes Up About Acquiring These Players At The Trade Deadline

Nobody knows what the Braves will look like as a team in July; with Marcell Ozuna gone indefinitely, Atlanta has struggled to produce runs. The bullpen has been a massive issue, and the losses of Mark Melancon and Darren O’Day have proven detrimental. The Braves will undoubtedly have to add another bat and some bullpen pieces if they want to get back to being a playoff contender. Unless something major changes and the team as a whole gets hot, the Braves are going to have to buy if they’re in the thick of the NL East race. With Atlanta currently sitting five games back of the NL East lead, they still only have two fewer wins than the Mets and Phillies, who are ahead of them in the standings. Perhaps the Braves will be out of contention by then, but there is cause for hope.