Letter: Publish daily count of Americans killed by guns

By to the editor
theintelligencer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving grown up in the 1960s, I remember vividly the media publishing a weekly count of Americans dead from fighting in Vietnam. I think it would be a public health service if they did the same today with a count of Americans killed by guns every week in the United States. Just a little box with the total listed on the front page of the Times Union once a week might start a national trend and help shame Congress into action.

www.theintelligencer.com
