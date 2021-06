Wales are readying themselves for a hostile reception when they face Turkey in Baku at Euro 2020 later after Tuesday's action saw world champions France beat Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo become the all-time top European Championship goal-scorer. After drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Group A game at the weekend, Wales face Turkey in Baku where locals are expected to get behind their Turkish neighbours, who will also have several thousand travelling fans on their side. "Hostility is no problem. This is what we do for a living. We're used to playing in away games and being in front of hostile crowds," Wales captain Gareth Bale said. Turkey come into the game by the Caspian Sea desperate to shake off the disappointment of losing 3-0 to Italy in the tournament's opening match.