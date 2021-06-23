Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Sachem East senior Rafe Schlesinger wins Gibson Award

By Owen O'Brien
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after the Suffolk County baseball schedule was released, senior Rafe Schlesinger sat down with Sachem East coach Kevin Schnupp to discuss the pitching schedule. Schnupp knew Schlesinger could go toe-to-toe with any pitcher and any lineup on Long Island. He didn’t want to overwork Schlesinger, who is committed to pitch at the University of Miami but will likely be selected in this year’s MLB Draft and have a decision to make between going to college or playing professionally.

Anthony Kay
Marcus Stroman
#Mlb Draft#Sachem East#The University Of Miami#Mlb Draft#Era#Paul Gibson Award#Patchogue Medford
