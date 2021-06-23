Sachem East senior Rafe Schlesinger wins Gibson Award

Shortly after the Suffolk County baseball schedule was released, senior Rafe Schlesinger sat down with Sachem East coach Kevin Schnupp to discuss the pitching schedule. Schnupp knew Schlesinger could go toe-to-toe with any pitcher and any lineup on Long Island. He didn’t want to overwork Schlesinger, who is committed to pitch at the University of Miami but will likely be selected in this year’s MLB Draft and have a decision to make between going to college or playing professionally.