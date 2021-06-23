Black Widow Isn’t Out Yet, And I’m Already Exhausted By Marvel’s 2021 Slate
Hey, we made it! Black Widow tickets are officially being sold and the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in two years is coming in just two weeks. For Marvel fans like myself, sitting down to watch another film from this franchise finally will be a return to normalcy unlike any other. But as we reach the finish line this July, with the Phase Four film slate finally kicking off, I’ve found myself smack dab in the middle of 2021 and struggling to adjust to the influx in Marvel content we’ve been met with as a result of the Disney+ shows. I can’t be alone in this, can I?www.cinemablend.com