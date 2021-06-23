Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow Isn’t Out Yet, And I’m Already Exhausted By Marvel’s 2021 Slate

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hey, we made it! Black Widow tickets are officially being sold and the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in two years is coming in just two weeks. For Marvel fans like myself, sitting down to watch another film from this franchise finally will be a return to normalcy unlike any other. But as we reach the finish line this July, with the Phase Four film slate finally kicking off, I’ve found myself smack dab in the middle of 2021 and struggling to adjust to the influx in Marvel content we’ve been met with as a result of the Disney+ shows. I can’t be alone in this, can I?

www.cinemablend.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Films#Marvel Universe#Mcu#Wandavision#Falcon#Winter Soldier#Spidey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

Why Did It Take So Long to Make ‘Black Widow’? Look at the Opinions of Marvel’s CEO on Female Superheroes

First reactions to Black Widow have praised the film, but a recurring note is that it feels like the film should have come out years ago. After all, this is a prequel and the character died in Avengers: Endgame. There’s really nowhere else for Natasha Romanov’s story to go except the past, and it’s bizarre that it took until 2021 (or even 2020, when the film was first scheduled) for her to get a solo movie. The MCU introduced Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2, but she really made a splash in 2012’s The Avengers to where it seemed like a solo movie was an inevitability. And then fans waited. And waited some more.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

First reactions to Black Widow Marvel Studios is back in style!

If you mix James Bond, Bourne, Mission Impossible and Terminator, the result is Black Widow or at least the first reactions say so. It is clear that Marvel Studios knows how to make good cinema and they will show it with Black widow, since the first reactions that we can read are very positive. In addition, you can see that there was a desire to see a new movie in the franchise after the stoppage created by the pandemic.
TV ShowsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

First ‘Black Widow’ Reviews Call It a Solid Solo Marvel Movie

After 738 days (and, yeah, like two and a half Disney+ TV shows), there’s finally a new Marvel movie headed to theaters, the first in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow gives Scarlett Johansson’s her long-awaited solo film away from the Avengers, and reunites her with allies from her shadowy past, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’: First Reactions Praise Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Movie

The first reactions for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow are here, teasing the character’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s hard to believe but Black Widow is finally out and real people have actually seen it. A causality of delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is swinging for a theatrical and Disney Plus Premiere Acess debut next month. Focusing on Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff as she comes to terms with her demons and her family, the film is set to finally bring closure and context to the character.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New "Family First" TV Spot For Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

Marvel has released yet another TV Spot for Black Widow titled “Family First.” The video features Natasha/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) talking about her first family, who we are going to meet in this movie – Yelena, played by Forelnce Pugh, Alexei (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz). The cast also includes O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Yolanda Lynes.
MoviesComicBook

Why Black Widow Is Not An Origin Story Marvel Movie

While the Black Widow movie will shine a new light on Natasha Romanoff's history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson nor Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had any intentions of the film being an origin story for the titular super spy. The film is going to hone in on how Natasha became the spy she is without shying away from the traumatic experiences that shaped her in the Black Widow program and its infamous yet still mysterious Red Room. Still, Johansson wanted a tale which moves the overall story forward despite being set in the past, prior to Natasha's death in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame saga but after the events of Captain America: Civil War.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow will have post-credits scenes related to two Marvel series

Black Widow entered his countdown: just 22 days left for the film starring Scarlett Johansson to be released in theaters and on Disney +. To promote it, some critics had the privilege of seeing it before anyone else and the first revelations have already come out: there will be two post-credits scenes that will relate to two Marvel series. What is it about?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Black Widow” might not be the only Marvel prequel

The premiere of Black Widow in our country is just around the corner. In just less than a month (July 9) Natasha Romanoff will show her weapons and combat skills for the first time in a solo film. The film can be seen in theaters and in the Disney Plus Premium Access, although in October it will be available for free. Apart from being the premiere of a solo feature film by one of Marvel’s oldest characters, it is also the first time that La Casa de las Ideas has reviewed something that has happened much earlier than where the Marvel chronology currently stands, saving that it is not an origin story, since we remember that this adventure of Natasha Romanoff is between Civil War Y Avengers: infinity war. The first reactions of the international press are being very promising and surely for this reason, Kevin Feige thinks that Black widow It might not be the only Marvel prequel.
Moviesautomotiveblog.co.uk

BMWs star in Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow

The BMW X3 and the 2 Series Gran Coupe play key roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s action-packed spy thriller, Black Widow, alongside actresses Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. “This is the very first time BMW has worked with Marvel Studios and the result is just stunning,” said Jens Thiemer,...
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW: Check Out An Explosive New TV Spot For The Marvel Studios Movie (With Plenty Of Red Guardian)

Another new TV spot for Black Widow has been released, and there are awesome, explosive snippets of never-before-seen footage from the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie. The last time we got to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen was in July 2019 when Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, and before that it was in April when Avengers: Endgame brought the Infinity Saga to a close. To say that Black Widow is highly anticipated would be an understatement, and this sneak peek is likely to heighten your excitement.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel boss Kevin Feige won't rule out future prequels like Black Widow

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has hinted Black Widow may only be the start of prequel movies for popular characters. The next MCU blockbuster moves back several years in the timeline with a solo adventure for Scarlett Johansson, since Black Widow sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame. With early reactions...
Movieshitechwiki.com

Black Widows: the first opinions on the Marvel film are very rave

Black Widow will be released on July 7 in theaters. The opportunity to learn more about the past of Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson. Discover in this article the first (very positive) opinions on the Marvel film. After many postponements, Black Widow is finally about to be unveiled around...
Moviescriticalhit.net

Early reactions reveal Black Widow is a fitting send-off to one of Marvel’s favourite characters.

Marvel fans might currently be geeking out over the new Loki series on Disney+ – which is continuing Marvel’s strong start to the TV world – but next month the comic book film studio is going back to what made it the juggernaut it is: Blockbusters. After a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with release schedules, fans will finally get an opportunity to watch another movie entry in the world’s biggest film franchise with the return of Black Widow.