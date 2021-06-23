Cancel
Bio-Me: Carl Christian Gilhuus-Moe, Hilde Furberg, Anne-Marie Duus Kristensen, Arne Materna

 7 days ago

Microbiome profiling company Bio-Me announced that it has restructured its board with the appointment of Carl Christian Gilhuus-Moe as its executive chair and Hilde Furberg, Anne-Marie Duus Kristensen, and Arne Materna as new members. Gilhuus-Moe has been an observer on the Bio-Me board for six months. He will be involved...

Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Appoints Ewa Matczak MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Medical oncologist specializing in hematology/oncology with 10 years of clinical and translational medicine research and 20 years of experience in early- and late-stage drug development at multiple leading global pharmaceutical companies. CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint' or the 'Company'), a radiopharmaceutical...
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Gilead Submits FDA NDA for Lenacapavir

The therapy would be the first capsid inhibitor and the only HIV treatment option administered every 6 months. Gilead announced it has submitted paperwork for a new drug application (NDA) for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Lenacapavir was developed in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of...
Businessbiospace.com

QIAGEN Partners with Verogen to Bolster Forensics Field

One week after launching a dedicated CRISPR program, QIAGEN has partnered with San Diego-based Verogen to provide next-generation sequencing human identification workflows to laboratories in order to support forensic efforts from justice departments across the globe. The two companies will collaborate to market Verogen’s forensically validated next generation sequencing (NGS)...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Personalized Medical Care Market May Set New Growth Story with Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp

The Latest Released Personalized Medical Care market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Personalized Medical Care market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Personalized Medical Care market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Illumina, GE Healthcare, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux SA, Cepheid, IBM, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories, Almac Group, Healthcore.
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Medical Enzyme Technology Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi), Promega Corporation

A2Z Market Research announces the release of the Medical Enzyme Technology Market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. Medical Enzyme Technology Market 2021 research report presents an analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. The Market report offers remarkable data regarding the industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Tradeweb Markets (TW) Appoints Balbir Bakhshi to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of Balbir Bakhshi to the company's Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. He succeeds Brian West, who will be stepping down from the Tradeweb board.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,374 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Health360dx.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Scientific SpeciMAX Saliva Collection Kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Thermo Scientific SpeciMAX Saliva Collection Kit to support large-scale research and surveillance programs of SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks and emerging new strains. While most approved methods for SARS-CoV-2 saliva collection use specialized tubes and buffers for RNA stabilization and virus inactivation, the SpeciMAX Saliva Collection Kit...
Economybizjournals

Anne-Marie Coughlin, Greater Wichita Partnership

This month we feature women in professional services. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital archive, and People on the Move leads database download. Book of Lists. Start...