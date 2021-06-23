Bio-Me: Carl Christian Gilhuus-Moe, Hilde Furberg, Anne-Marie Duus Kristensen, Arne Materna

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.