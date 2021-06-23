Cancel
Dr. Brent Michael Starts his Recurring Role as a Medical Expert on KKLA Radio Program "Doc Talk - with Host Rachel Grace"

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Offering his medical expertise, Dr. Brent Michael will be a recurring guest on this popular radio program, starting on Saturday, June 24, 2021, with a discussion focusing on men’s preventive health. KKLA-FM 99.5 has been serving the Southern California radio audience for more than 25 years and is one of America’s most listened to Christian talk stations. Doc Talk is a weekly rotating resource featuring candid doctor discussions that keep in mind what the listeners want to hear and talk about and is hosted by Rachel Grace. The program offers a candid, straightforward conversation with a variety of healthcare providers to get personal and dive into highly requested health, wellness and lifestyle issues. Dr. Brent Michael will be a valued addition to the show, as he is committed to serving the local community and has extensive knowledge in internal medicine, family medicine and helping patients get the urgent care and treatment needed to restore their health.

Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson

Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson. Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson. New York Times best-selling author team Michael Sampson and the late Bill Martin Jr. (Chicka Chicka 1, 2, 3, Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?) have signed the global rights of their next three books to Tom Reale of Brown Books Publishing Group. Each of these three books will be written in the same cadence that readers have come to know and love for decades from the beloved author team. These books will also be introducing the talent of Argentinian artist Nathalie Beauvois as illustrator. Armadillo Antics will be the first of the three books to publish in April 2022, followed by Ten Little Squirrels in Fall 2022, and Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! in Spring 2023. All three will be published under the Brown Books Kids imprint.
Southwest Spotlight talks with Michael Chavez about the Summer Food Program

CRISS: This is Southwest Spotlight on the Public Radio Network. And with me now is Michael Chavez. Michael is with the Public Education Department. He is the Director of the Student Success and Wellness Bureau. And Michael, we're going to talk today about summer food for New Mexico kids. Can you tell me what your mission is with this program?
Dancers from Kay Michael Lee Studio attend Universal Studios STARTS program

Kay Michael Lee Studio sent 10 dancers from the Competition Company to the Universal Studios STARS Performance Program in Orlando, Florida from June 13 through June 17. The Competition Company dancers who participated in this rare experience were Brooklyn Crouch, Bethany Dreffs, Caroline Dreffs, Sophia Gilbertson, Jonah Hastings, Avery Powell, Shilee Stubbs, Gracie Veach, Ainslen Tanner, and Lora Wolle.
Author/Expert Hosts Program on African-American Soul Dancing

Sun 6/27 @ noon-2PM Dancer/choreographer Frank R. Ross is a graduate of Cleveland’s John Adams High and retired physical education teacher whose area of expertise is African-American dance. He created the Grand March, which he calls the National African-American Folk Dance and he’s written a book about it called The Grand March – The Spirit of African-Americans. He’s also the author of Soul Dancing! The Essential African-American Cultural Dance Book.
OB/GYN Specialist Dr. Michael Ahn Named NJ Top Doc For Another Year

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified OB/GYN Specialist, Michael Ahn, DO of Carepoint Health Medical Group. Dr. Ahn is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He actively incorporates both homeopathic and osteopathic principles into his OB/GYN practice.
Residency program to start at Medical Center this fall

SEELEY LAKE – At their June 8 meeting, the Seeley-Swan Hospital District Board learned more about the residency program that will be starting at the Seeley-Swan Medical Center this fall. The Medical Center Satellite Manager Georgiann McCoy said there are several residents interested in doing their rural rotation in Seeley...
Oregon writer Jeffrey Michael Tinkham thought there was a good novel in late night talk show hosts. He was right.

A little Q&A with the creator of Teddy Baxter and 'Talk Show.'. It's a long way from Belmont, Massachusetts to Silverton, Oregon. But as author Jeffrey Michael Tinkham explains, it's sort of a long way from Silverton to just about anywhere. That includes Portland, which is technically just "an hour and change" by car. But "a million miles away, really," he says.
Industry Perspectives : Dr. Rachel Kowert of Take This on the Benefits of Gaming

In this Industry Perspectives Chat, Ains sits down with Dr. Rachel Kowert, Research Director for TakeThis.Org. They discuss her background in gaming and psychology, the negative stigmas associated with gaming, toxicity in the community, how sites and outlets can do a better job with their reporting, and even what is the best Final Fantasy.
Radio Physics: Dr. Grace Telford Discusses Nearby Galaxies

Danie Way, a rising senior at Glenwood Springs High School interviews Dr. Grace Telford, a postdoctoral researcher at Rutgers University studying the histories of star formation and heavy element, or metal, enrichment in nearby galaxies. Dr. Telford earned her Ph.D in astronomy with a focus on data science methods from...
Doc Talk | Importance of parenting amid the pandemic

Meet Shane Newhouser, a doctor, husband, and father of three. He works at a family practice in State College but was sent to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital as the pandemic began. Both Shane and his wife, also a doctor, would work the front lines caring for and admitting COVID-19 patients. "When...
AngioSoma, Inc., Soon To Be GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, Welcomes Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN To The Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Lewis's medical experience and research background will play a significant role in AngioSoma. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, to the Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Lewis's experience in frontier sciences, patient care, integrative health, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the AngioSoma team.
Library to host pop artist Michael Albert Wednesday, June 30, at the Dr. James Carlson Library

Area teens, age 11 and older, and adults are invited to learn about modern art and create their own collage art piece when the Fargo Public Library welcomes artist/author Michael Albert for an in-person, hands on Modern Pop Art Experience and Collage Workshop Wednesday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dr. James Carlson Library. With direction from the artist, participants will make their own collages using the same cereal and cardboard box technique Albert uses in constructing his masterpieces. All participants will also receive a free autographed poster of the artist's work. Space is limited; and pre-registration is required. Register online at www.fargolibrary.org.
Life on the Line: A Q&A with author and journalist Emma Goldberg

Journalist and author Emma Goldberg explores the intensity, frustration, and anguish of the pandemic through the eyes of six rookie doctors in her new book, ‘Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic.’. We urgently need your help. DAME reports the stories that need to be...
Frankie Boyer of Biz Talk Radio Features Michael N. Smith, Co-author of ‘100 Worst Ideas in History’ Audiobook

Veteran entertainers bring you history like you’ve never heard it before. Orange County, CA—Michael N. Smith, co-author of 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, was recently featured on the Frankie Boyer Show, broadcast on Biz Talk Radio. Boyer, a veteran radio talk host known for conducting entertaining and informative interviews, also has a holistic health show on WCRN in Massachusetts. Her ability to converse on business, politics, health, history, sports and societal issues allows Frankie to rapidly shift gears and go light or heavy.
Calling Blake Moynes Tayshia Adams’ Ex Is Kind Of A Stretch

Slight spoilers are ahead. Oh how the turn tables. Blake Moynes went from being devastated that Tayshia Adams sent him home on her Bachelorette season to asking her to help him get onto Katie Thurston's season. Thurston is now the third Bachelorette in less than a year whom Moynes has wooed. He was initially cast for Clare Crawley's season, and he even broke the "rules" to talk to her via social media pre-show. But after Crawley sped off with Dale Moss, Moynes switched gears to fall quickly for Adams. And since Adams sent him packing, he now has his eyes on Thurston.
Dr. G. Landry Started the 1st HHH Homeless Program in South L. A.

Dr. G. Landry should be lauded and applauded for her groundbreaking work starting the first HHH homeless program called Helpers for the Homeless and Hungry in South Los Angeles beginning in 1972. Dr. Landry ran the homeless program with the vision and mission to gather Helpers for the Homeless and...
By His Grace: When God’s hand is at work

“The Lord will keep you from all harm — he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”. When walking with the Lord be prepared for many unexpected surprises. Some come in the form of a test of faith, and others just because, and both always from love. Remember, when you and I remain in the posture of obedience, then shall we witness the move of God and on our behalf.